File photo (IMAGE CREDIT: CARMEN WELD)

Bundle up for an Arctic chill gripping the Okanagan

Temperatures will drop over the week

Bundle up. It’s cold outside.

An arctic chill has hit the Okanagan Valley this week and temperatures dipped to -17 C this morning, or -25 C if you factor in the windchill.

Typically temperatures hover between 0 C and -7 C in this time of year.

The upside may just be sunshine, which will prevail through Wednesday as the chill hits its worse.

Monday will reach a temperature high of -9 C in Kelowna. Over the weekend it will warm up to -2 C with a chance of flurries Friday, and Saturday will see -3 C.

RELATED: Kelowna expecting lows of -15 C next week

Vernon will see almost identical weather patterns. North in Salmon Arm there will be a chance of flurries Monday at -10 C and will drop to -16 C to warm up through the week to -3 C Friday.

In the South Okanagan, temperatures will hover between 0 C and -8 C, dropping to -15 C overnight Monday and Tuesday. The sun will shine Monday until Wednesday only to be hidden by clouds the rest of the week.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sexual misconduct: Six French women and journalists face defamation claim
Next story
Canada to pledge more money for Venezuelan refugee crisis

Just Posted

Column: Birds contribute to health of Shuswap forests

Shuswap Outdoors/Hank Shelley

Letter: Income doesn’t keep up with taxes

There is a question that has been with me for several years.… Continue reading

Letter: Fossil fuels and other gases best left in the ground

Tom Fletcher, in his piece on liquefied natural gas (LNG), has missed… Continue reading

Column: Open house a chance to help shape future of Salmon Arm rec centre

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Bundle up for an Arctic chill gripping the Okanagan

Temperatures will drop over the week

Patriots outlast Rams 13-3 to win Super Bowl

Brady, Belichick win sixth NFL title together

Sentencing hearing underway for serial killer Bruce McArthur

The 67-year-old self-employed landscaper was arrested in January 2018

Jury set for deliberations at US trial of El Chapo

Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman faces life in prison if convicted

Canada to pledge more money for Venezuelan refugee crisis

Canada and its Lima Group allies are meeting to discuss the political, economic and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela

Sexual misconduct: Six French women and journalists face defamation claim

14 women allege Denis Baupin groped, sexted and otherwise harassed them

Transportation Safety Board investigators deployed to CP Rail derailment

More information to come

Search for missing Merritt cowboy suspended

Ben Tyner, 32, was last seen the afternoon of Jan. 26, at the Nicola Ranch where he worked

Auntie Says: Sensitive subject should be talked about openly

While many squirm and stutter to talk about it, but the truth is that our young people are suffering

Taking the Super Bowl to the streets

For NFL fans, it’s the biggest day of the year

Most Read