Burnaby driver crashed truck into Okanagan home

Driver from Burnaby loses control and truck rolls into home

A provincial agency has taken over the investigation of Wednesday’s truck crash into a Vernon, B.C. residence.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a single vehicle motor collision where a truck lost control hitting a residential retaining wall.

On Wednesday, July 4, just after 9 a.m., the RCMP were called to the 2400 block of 30th Ave., for a report of a truck that lost control and backed into a residential retaining wall.

See the homeowners’ reaction here.

The driver, a 31-year-old male from Burnaby BC, who was unfamiliar with the area attempted to drive up a steep hill, commonly known as suicide hill. The driver lost control of the truck when the brakes allegedly failed, causing the truck to go backwards down the hill and into a retaining wall on a residential property. The cause of the truck slowing or stopping on the hill is unknown at this time.

“Fortunately no one was injured during this incident, however both the truck and the residential property suffered extensive damage,” said Const. Kelly Brett. “The investigation has now been taken over by the British Columbia Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement agency.”

The driver was issued a notice and order, under the motor vehicle act, for insecure load and an inspection order to be completed. The investigation into the cause of the incident is ongoing and the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP will continue to support the BC CVSE.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fundraiser started for victims of Okanagan house fire
Next story
Rare white raven seen on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Eighty-two-year-old still gets a kick from felling trees

Shuswap man has been running a chain saw for 65 years with no plans to stop

City supports landmark proposal in spirit of reconciliation

Shuswap collaboration aims to create awareness of Secwepemc traditional territory

Meth party broken up in Penticton park

City pushing zero-tolerance on “unacceptable” behaviour

Vernon’s Byrnes conquers cancer cycle

Raises cash to combat children’s disease

Jazz group Ptriodactyl set out on second Shuswap tour

Salmon Arm-Vancouver hybrid group announce tour, album in the works

Update: Residents injured following explosive house fire in West Kelowna

The fire began shortly after 9 p.m. near Glencoe Road

UPDATE: Teenager dead after being struck by passenger train in South Surrey

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. in Crescent Beach

White raven attracts attention on Vancouver Island

Rare bird seen near family farm in Coombs

Okanagan hosts 4H clubs from across B.C.

Stock Show this weekend in Armstrong

Burnaby driver crashed truck into Okanagan home

Driver from Burnaby loses control and truck rolls into home

Fundraiser started for victims of Okanagan house fire

A couple has been airlifted to Vancouver after sustaining injuries in a West Kelowna fire

Moment of silence set for Capital newspaper shooting victims

It will be observed Thursday at 2:33 p.m ET

Violence and dirty needles force Vernon salon move

Enlighten Hair & Tanning Salon, located beside Gateway Shelter, moving to new location

B.C. travel vloggers ID’ed as three hikers who died at Shannon Falls

Trio were known for daring stunts out in nature as seen on YouTube

Most Read