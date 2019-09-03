Burnaby Hospital is 65 years old. (Wikimedia Commons)

Burnaby Hospital redevelopment to include two new towers

Premier John Horgan says refit will add 400 beds, cancer centre

Burnaby Hospital will undergo a “complete redevelopment” at a cost of $1.3 billion, Premier John Horgan announced Tuesday.

The redevelopment will include two new patient care towers, a larger emergency department, new operating rooms and nearly 400 beds in an upgrade on the existing site.

Horgan promised during the 2017 B.C. election campaign that an NDP government would proceed with replacing Burnaby Hospital, with a price tag estimated at $2.1 billion. One of the largest hospitals in B.C. with more than 300 beds, Burnaby Hospital opened in 1952.

RELATED: New St. Paul’s Hospital set to open in 2026

RELATED: Terrace hospital replacement plan approved

Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix said planning continues for a second hospital in Surrey, but Surrey Memorial has had significant expansion and Burnaby is a higher priority for the ministry.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan man accused of murder of wife, two daugthers makes court appearance
Next story
VIDEO: North Okanagan plant thief caught on camera

Just Posted

Driver and horses safe after serious collision in Sicamous

Semi driver ticketed after a pickup towing a horse trailer collided with the semi, closing Highway 1

Update: Fire at Kingfisher Creek near Sicamous being held at under a hectare

Fifteen firefighters and three pieces of heavy equipment are on scene.

Tim & The Glory Boys to raise Shuswap spirits with Buffalo Roadshow

High-energy hoedown to gallop into Salmar Classic on Sept. 12

Update: Missing man identified, presumed dead after crash on Shuswap Lake

Three passengers of one of the boats pulled from the water, one woman injured.

Trans-Canada Highway reopens after crash in Sicamous

Traffic is being let through the scene of the collision near Maier road.

VIDEO: North Okanagan plant thief caught on camera

A kind gesture from a neighbourhood boy brings happy ending to tale

Burnaby Hospital redevelopment to include two new towers

Premier John Horgan says refit will add 400 beds, cancer centre

No parole for 15 years for B.C. mother who killed daughter

Lisa Batstone smothered eight-year-old Teagan to death in 2014

Online vaccination registry to launch in September as B.C. targets non-immunized kids

Move comes as kids go back to school

B.C. coroner, RCMP investigate after man who paraglided off Stawamus Chief dies

40-year -old man lost control and crashed into the log boom area

Okanagan man accused of murder of wife, two daugthers makes court appearance

Jacob Forman appeared in B.C. Supreme Court in Kelowna Tuesday

Environment champions want voters to make climate their main priority this fall

Voters take to the polls in October

B.C.’s costly gasoline partly due to low-carbon requirements

B.C.’s increasing requirement similar to Oregon, California

Letter: Reader questions city’s community energy plan

Community conversation wanted before voting on plan that might be ‘a legacy of a nightmare’

Most Read