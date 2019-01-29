What remained of Tahltan Village near Telegraph Creek after a 1,180-square-kilometre blaze destroyed 21 homes. (Jane Philpott Facebook photo)

Burned out Tahltan Nation gets help from gold mining firm

Owner of Brucejack gold mine handed over a $250,000 cheque

A First Nation struggling to recover from a devastating forest fire that burned through its community last year has received some welcome help from a gold mining firm.

The Tahltan Central Government says in a news release that the Tahltan Nation has been handed a cheque for $250,000 from Pretivm, which owns the Brucejack gold mine about 400 kilometres south of the community of Telegraph Creek.

Chad Norman Day, president of the Tahltan Central Government, says there is still a lot of work to do in Telegraph Creek and the donation will go a long way to helping those who were affected.

READ MORE: Tahltan First Nation to finally return home after wildfire

A massive wildfire last August rolled through the community, destroying 21 homes and damaging many others.

In November, residents began returning to the community after modular homes were brought in to create a new subdivision.

Freddie Louis, the community’s emergency operations director, said then that $12 million was spent on making Telegraph Creek livable again.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: BC SPCA to recommend charges in case involving 27 horses
Next story
Online immigrant-sponsor application discriminatory, immigration lawyers say

Just Posted

Larch Hills skiers top rankings in second round of Teck BC Cup

Shuswap skiers take first in several categories, beat personal best times

OC adopts 2% domestic student tuition hike starting 2019 fall semester

Increase called for to address projected 2019-20 budget shortfall

Semi truck driver fined for close call caught on dash cam

March 2017 incident took place on Trans-Canada Highway east of Salmon Arm

Vernon, Enderby receive emergency preparedness funding

Two of six communities recently approved for share of $3 million

Search continues for missing Armstrong man

Police have released a new photo of Brian Kyme Franklin’s vehicle

VIDEO: Apple to fix FaceTime bug that allowed eavesdropping

The bug was demonstrated through videos posted online this week

UPDATE: BC SPCA to recommend charges in case involving 27 horses

Last December, 27 neglected horses were seized from a property in Langley.

Salmon Arm Curling Centre hosts dual weekend bonspiels

Men’s and ladies’ bonspiels hit the ice in a sunny-themed competition

Salmon Arm Secondary Golds top second tournament in a row

Senior boys’ basketball squad continues their winning streak

Salmon Arm Ice Breakers perform well in Coyote Cup event

Youth speed-skaters hit the track in Kamloops, make personal best times

UBC team to probe why kids find transition to high school stressful

Researchers at UBC’s Depression, Anxiety and Stress Lab are hoping families can help

Hunt on for missing Merritt cowboy after riderless horse found

A 32-year-old man is believed to be missing in the backcountry, last seen on Saturday afternoon

VIDEO: Northern fur seal pup rescued near B.C. fish farm

The pup, which has now been named Mowi by staff, was found swimming erratically Monday

B.C. businesses bracing for health payroll tax impact on jobs

For many small and seasonal employers, it’s another new cost

Most Read