Lake Country firefighters extinguished a fully-involved car fire on Okanagan Centre Road East Friday afternoon. (Contributed)

Burning masks blasted from Lake Country car fire

Back window popped, sending fiery material into dry grass

Flames and debris shooting from a volatile car fire caused some chaos in Lake Country Friday afternoon.

The blaze on Okanagan Centre Road East was sparked around 1:30 p.m. when a woman noticed some noises coming from her car.

“She went to pull over on the side of the road and her car was on fire,” Lake Country Fire Department deputy chief Brent Penner said.

Neighbours in the area were quick to assist, emptying a fire extinguisher on the flames and trying to snuff it out with dirt, using a snow shovel.

But the blaze was no match for them.

“Upon arrival the car was fully involved,” Penner said.

While crews were able to contain the blaze to the vehicle and prevent it from spreading to a nearby home, there were some close calls.

“The bigger problem is when the back window popped a bunch of material did go into the brush,” said Penner.

Firefighters made sure to douse the area, from what Penner described as burning synthetic masks.

“It didn’t go anywhere, but obviously it was a concern. It (grass) was pretty crunchy, that’s for sure.”

READ MORE: North Okanagan residents urged to watch for changing fire evacuation alerts and orders

READ MORE: PHOTOS: White Rock Lake wildfire B.C.’s top priority

@LC_Calendar
newsroom@lakecountrynews.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firefightersOkanagan

Previous story
‘It’s time to come together’: BC Wildfire Service incident commander pens heartfelt message
Next story
COVID-19 may have led to incorrect doses of medications, B.C. doctor worries

Just Posted

A portion of Kelly Perry’s silkscreen on paper art, “Pushing and Pulling”, is shown here. The full artwork will be on display at the Salmon Arm Art Gallery from Aug. 28 to Oct. 9, 2021. (Kelly Perry Art)
‘Far from traditional’: Salmon Arm Art Gallery to host printmaking exhibition

An evacuation order was rescinded and an alert issued for some properties affected by the White Rock Lake wildfire on Aug. 13, 2021. (TNRD image)
UPDATE: Evacuation order rescinded for 246 Monte Lake, Paxton Valley properties, alert issued

With increased fire behaviour expected, B.C. Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth urged people not to travel to North Okanagan communities over Aug. 13-15 weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Wildfires: Public urged not to travel to North Okanagan communities over weekend

The latest BC Wildfire Service map of the Momich Lake wildfire was released on Aug. 12, 2021. (BCWS image)
Momich Lake wildfire in North Shuswap nearly doubles in size, no structures lost