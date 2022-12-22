The Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre offers a dazzling array of events and presentations, both local and from around the world.

Burst pipe floods Vernon theatre, cancels show

Performing Arts Centre’s main stage damaged, school Christmas concert moved

A burst pipe has damaged the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre theatre’s main stage, forcing the cancellation of tonight’s concert performance.

Staff were alerted to the emergency early this morning and are working with the Regional District of the North Okanagan and Okanagan Restoration Services to assess the extent of the water damage.

St. James School’s Christmas Concert this evening has been moved to the Greater Vernon Recreation Centre auditorium and will take place at 7 p.m. as previously scheduled. Attendees are encouraged to contact the school office at 250-542-4081 if they have any questions. As this was a non-ticketed event, refunds do not apply.

“The safety of our guest artists, staff, and volunteers is our highest priority,” said executive director Jim Harding. “Once we have a fuller understanding of what has been affected, we will be able to set a path forward to resuming performances.”

Several performances are scheduled to happen at the theatre in the coming weeks. Staff will be working closely with the organizers of those events to determine whether they may proceed or if they will need to be cancelled or rescheduled.

“We are extremely grateful for the quick response of our service-providers who have stepped-in to support us,” said Harding. “Once assessments have been completed, we will be communicating with the organizers of our scheduled guest artist bookings, our SPOTLIGHT shows and directly with all our ticketholders. Until then, we appreciate everyone’s concerns, patience, and support at this time.”

