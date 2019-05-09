Compass Card Vending Machine (TransLink)

Bus passes cancelled for 1,300 low-income seniors, people with disabilities due to system error

The passes have since been re-issued and will arrive sometime next week

Bus passes for nearly 1,300 low-income seniors and persons with disability were cancelled earlier this week.

“There was a system error over the weekend that affected a small percentage of BC bus pass holders and the ministry moved quickly to ensure uninterrupted access to transit,” said Shane Simpson, poverty reduction minister, in a statement on Thursday.

READ MORE: BC Transit ordered to pay blind woman $11K after driver fails to call out stops

B.C. seniors’ advocate Isobel Mackenzie said the ministry contacted all 400 seniors affected by phone on Monday to advise them about the error and that a temporary pass could be picked up from the TransLink office in Vancouver or could be couriered to them.

“[The] only missing piece is if somebody had to pay for their bus ticket on TransLink – is there an ability to get reimbursed?” said Mackenzie. “These are small amounts of money, but when you’re on a limited income, five or six dollars for the daily pass could be a lot.”

TransLink confirmed new passes have been re-issued and are expected to arrive in the mail sometime next week.

Anyone needing to travel in the meantime can pick up a card from the customer service office at the Stadium-Chinatown Skytrain Station or call 604-953-3333.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Rescue underway for B.C. whale watching boat off U.S. coast
Next story
Beyak suspended from Senate over refusal to delete racist letters from website

Just Posted

Court decision allows biosolids trucks to roll into Turtle Valley

B.C. Supreme Court judge grants injunction supporting Arrow Transportation

Sicamous council approves two cannabis stores

Stores pass muster with district, now awaiting provincial go ahead to open

Man fighting $20,000 in fines for Eagle Pass cabin construction

Guy Maris appealing decision finding him in contravention of Forest and Range Practices Act

Team Bee-Witched earns top marks in community spelling bee

Event raises $12,425 for Shuswap literacy programs

Syrian musicians to help raise funds for Shuswap refugee efforts

Orontes Guitar Quartet to perform fundraising concert at Nexus on May 22

B.C. estimates $7 billion laundered in 2018, $5 billion in real estate

Foreign, underground cash may have pushed up average home price 5%

Whitecaps supporters groups continue protests over abuse, harassment allegations

Protests at two previous home games were effective in drawing the attention of the organization

5 Things to do this weekend in the Okanagan

Check out this events column from Okanagan events guru Christina Ferreira

Highway 1 closed near Revelstoke tomorrow for avalanche control

Expect individual closures east of Revelstoke for up to two hours

Grand Forks fire department under investigation for alleged bullying and harassment

WorkSafeBC prevention officer conducts inspection after firefighter makes report

Okanagan Walks to Make Cystic Fibrosis History

Penticton and Vernon two of 11 that have events taking place Saturday, May 26

Salmon Arm’s Riley Jepson wins baseball award

Canadian Collegiate Baseball Conference awards for batting average and home runs

Beyak suspended from Senate over refusal to delete racist letters from website

Lynn Beyak was suspended Thursday without pay

Salmon Arm cyclist takes gold on Sunshine Coast

Emily Williams speeds through Coaster 50 held in Sechelt on May 4

Most Read