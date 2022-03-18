Bus routes being renumbered in Shuswap Regional Transit System

Route names will remain the same

Bus routes within the Shuswap Regional Transit System will be renumbered as of April 1, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Bus routes are being renumbered within the Shuswap.

BC Transit says this is being done to avoid confusion between regional transit systems, as there are duplicate route numbers in neighbouring transit regions.

“While this has not been an issue to this point, with the introduction of the new NextRide automatic vehicle location technology being installed on buses throughout the province, the renumbering of some routes is necessary,”stated BC Transit in a media release.

Route names are not changing, only the numbers as follows:

Current: Changing to: 1 West Loop 21 West Loop 2 College/Hillcrest 22 College/Hillcrest 3 Canoe 23 Canoe 4 Pierre’s Point 24 Pierre’s Point 5 Shopper’s Shuttle 25 Shopper’s Shuttle 11Salmon Arm – Enderby 41 Salmon Arm – Enderby 12 Salmon Arm – Eagle Bay 42 Salmon Arm – Eagle Bay 13 Salmon Arm – Sorrento 43 Salmon Arm – Sorrento

Routes will be renumbered as of April 1.

BC Transit says not having duplicate route numbers will allow for the possibility of future connections with nearby transit systems.

Temporary signs will be placed at bus stops until permanent signs are installed.

