Bus routes being renumbered in Shuswap Regional Transit System

Bus routes are being renumbered within the Shuswap.
BC Transit says this is being done to avoid confusion between regional transit systems, as there are duplicate route numbers in neighbouring transit regions.
“While this has not been an issue to this point, with the introduction of the new NextRide automatic vehicle location technology being installed on buses throughout the province, the renumbering of some routes is necessary,”stated BC Transit in a media release.
Route names are not changing, only the numbers as follows:
|
Current:
|
Changing to:
|
1 West Loop
|
21 West Loop
|
2 College/Hillcrest
|
22 College/Hillcrest
|
3 Canoe
|
23 Canoe
|
4 Pierre’s Point
|
24 Pierre’s Point
|
5 Shopper’s Shuttle
|
25 Shopper’s Shuttle
|
11Salmon Arm – Enderby
|
41 Salmon Arm – Enderby
|
12 Salmon Arm – Eagle Bay
|
42 Salmon Arm – Eagle Bay
|
13 Salmon Arm – Sorrento
|
43 Salmon Arm – Sorrento
Routes will be renumbered as of April 1.
BC Transit says not having duplicate route numbers will allow for the possibility of future connections with nearby transit systems.
Temporary signs will be placed at bus stops until permanent signs are installed.
lachlan@saobserver.net
