Bush fire doused near Vernon arena

Reports of a structure fire came in around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night

Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire Saturday evening near the Priest Valley Arena and Vernon Boxing Club on 35th Avenue.

RCMP on scene said a cedar bush on the premises was fully involved.

The fire was quickly doused.

Reports of the fire came in around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 25.

#VernonBC Crews responding to 3404 35th Ave for a structure fire — Central Okanagan Scanner (@ScanKelowna) April 26, 2020

More information to come.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Armstrong mask-maker puts out call for spare elastics

READ MORE: Update: COSAR call out for missing hiker now believed to be false alarm

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.