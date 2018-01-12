More than 1.89 million passengers used Kelowna’s airport in 2017, a 9.3 per cent increase over the previous year.—Image: Capital News file

Busiest year ever at Kelowna’s airport

With the final numbers in for 2017, YLW saw 1.89 million passengers use the airport last year

Kelowna International Airport didn’t quite hit the 1.9 million passenger mark in 2017 as predicted earlier this month—but it came very close.

According the YLW, it served 1,893,470 passengers in 2017, an increase of 9.3 per cent since the previous year. This increase represents more than 161,000 additional travellers.

August was YLW’s busiest month ever with 179,153 passengers passing through the doors of the terminal, followed closely by December with 177,131 passengers.

“These numbers certainly exceed our projections,” said YLW airport director Sam Samaddar. “Its great news. The increase in travellers translates directly to a boost to the regional economy, with an increase in tourism and support for local businesses.”

Every month in 2017 saw record-breaking numbers, ranging from two to 22 per cent.

The Kelowna airport is one of the fastest growing airports in the country and is currently the 11th busiest airport in Canada.

