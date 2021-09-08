‘Business walks’ a stepping stone for Sicamous economic development co-ordinator

Carly Procyshyn said she wants to meet as many Sicamous business owners as she can

Carly Procyshyn, the tourism and economic development coordinator for the District of Sicamous Development Corporation, will be out meeting business owners from Sept. 8 to 10, 2021 . (District of Sicamous image)

Carly Procyshyn wants to see Sicamous businesses succeed.

Hired in August 2020, she’s the tourism and economic development coordinator for the District of Sicamous Development Corporation (DOSDC).

Procyshyn is it’s sole employee, and she reports to its board of seven members (plus one alternate).

She’s launching a business walks initiative from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 8 to 10, where she intends on introducing herself to as many members of the Sicamous business community as she can. After a summer of wildfires, and over a year of COVID-19, she said it’s a good time to find out what businesses need.

There are two main goals of the three-day initiative. The first is mentioned above: to meet as many business owners as possible. The second is the creation of a report on the needs of Sicamous businesses. Procyshyn said she’d bring those needs to the attention of district council, the BC Economic Development Association and others.

Procyshyn is willing to meet business owners at anytime. She can be reached at c.procyshyn@dosdc.ca or 250-517-7641. On her business walks, she’ll have a short, anonymous survey, which business owners can complete online or on paper.

She understands staffing has been a huge concern in the district, and right now her focus is on business retention.

Procyshyn is very familiar with grant funding, and is more than willing to help business owners find grants they’re eligible for and assist with the application process.

It’s a “small but significant” part of what she does.

“I want to be an active part of the community and help businesses in whatever way they need,” she said. “Sicamous has a passionate business community.”

A DOSDC website is currently under construction, and those wanting to keep up to date on the development corporation the can ask Procyshyn to be added to its email list.

Read more: ‘No-win situation’: Sicamous business community split on proof of vaccination

Read more: All-candidates forums still on the way for North Okanagan-Shuswap riding

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Follow Zachary on Twitter @roman_reports

developmentSicamous