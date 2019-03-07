Businesses should report on wages by gender, B.C. MLA says

Surrey South’s Stephanie Cadieux is proposing the Equal Pay Act ahead of International Women’s Day

A B.C. MLA says the gender wage gap is often talked about but rarely acted on, and believes a law focused on recording equal pay will hold businesses accountable.

Surrey South MLA Stephanie Cadieux introduced the Equal Pay Reporting Act in the B.C. Legislature on Wednesday. If passed, the bill would require businesses that employ 50 or more people to provide an annual breakdown of the mean and medium regular pay and bonuses, by gender.

“Unfortunately, these issues affect 50 per cent of the workforce who are not compensated in line with their male counterparts,” Cadieux said. “This bill is designed to bring light to this issue and provide an opportunity for businesses to address inequality head-on.”

READ MORE: Cadieux calls for equal pay in the workplace

Cadieux announced a similar bill last year, called the Equal Pay Certification Act to encourage publicly traded companies in the province to consider measures to improve pay equity. Despite it receiving unanimous support to be sent for second reading, the bill stalled.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. hospitals fail to meet rights of mentally ill patients admitted involuntarily: report
Next story
Fraser Health taxied Surrey homeless patients to Chilliwack shelters, mayor says

Just Posted

Shuswap homeowners take pass on earthquake protection

Vernon’s 4.5 magnitude quake in 1936 last sizable one to shake community

Police searching to identify owners of white sedan involved in Kelowna shooting

The victim of the shooting remains in hospital

School adds strategies to fight extinction of Secwepemc language

Chief Atahm School expansion to accommodate students up to Grade 10 and language centre

Cannabis production company announces plans for Chase facility

Proposed project includes 486,000 square feet building outside of Agricultural Land Reserve

Update: Police continue investigation at rural Shuswap property

Police say investigation unrelated to missing persons

VIDEO: Severe weather kills more than 20 in U.S.

At least 36 tornados have touched down in the Southeast U.S.

90% of B.C. millennials don’t have a legal will: survey

A new report says 58 per cent of British Columbians do not have a will

B.C. hospitals fail to meet rights of mentally ill patients admitted involuntarily: report

Ombudsperson’s report says legal documents only completed in 28 per cent of cases

Video of B.C. fisherman tossing explosive at sea lions sparks controversy

A Facebook video from a group advocating for better control of marine life causes mixed emotions

School district to host info sessions on curriculum, grad requirements

Parents invited to ask questions, see new curriculum in action

Enterprise Earth to descend upon Kelowna with new sound

The band will take the stage at Fernando’s Pub March 14

PHOTOS: Extended cold snap causes Lake Revelstoke to freeze

Environment Canada says last month was colder than usual

Malakwa eatery to host vintage snowmobile race

Day of retro sled races and live music on March 16 capped off with fireworks display

Go beyond lunch and get breakfast veggie sausage

Following the Beyond Burger, A&W offers new breakfast options for vegetarians

Most Read