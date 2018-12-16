An outline depicts the Penticton Search and Rescue helicopter rescue track from Sunday, Dec. 16. (PENSAR image)

Busy day for Penticton Search and Rescue

PENSAR was called to three separate incidents Sunday, Dec. 16

Penticton Search and Rescue (PENSAR) teams are cleaning up after a busy Sunday afternoon that saw three calls: two in the Greystokes parks area and one in Penticton.

“The first of two helicopter external transfer system (HETS) calls started at noon when PENSAR was requested by Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) to assist in the evacuation of an injured snowmobiler in the Graystokes Parks area,” said search manager Randy Brown.

“While the PENSAR HETS team was packaging up the first injured subject, COSAR alerted PENSAR that another call had just come in which required the HETS to conduct another medical evacuation of a injured snowmobiler just north of the first call.”

Snowmobile guide killed in accident on Queest Mountain

Busy weekend for COSAR

After the first subject was transferred to the ambulance, the PENSAR helicopter team then flew over to Mission Lake where they located the snowmobiling group with the injured party. The injured subject was then evacuated via helicopter directly to Kelowna International airport and transferred to awaiting ambulance personnel.

While PENSAR’s HETS team was busy assisting COSAR, Penticton Fire Rescue requested PENSAR services in the Carmi area around 3:30 p.m. to assist in the rescue of a male who had fallen into a building foundation. PENSAR responded with three trucks and 11 personnel, Brown said.

Most Read