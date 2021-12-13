Busy Sunday on water for Vernon Search and Rescue

Vernon Search and Rescue responded to a pair of calls involving water Sunday, Dec. 12.
Vernon North Okanagan RCMP requested VSAR’s help with a boater in distress. The man was able to get to shore at an isolated area of the unidentified lake and started a small fire for warmth.
“We were able to bring him and his fishing equipment back to safety,” said VSAR on its Instagram page.
Then it was out to the Shuswap River 90 minutes later to help find a missing kayaker. VSAR deployed its Swiftwater team, jet boat and ground searchers.
The missing person was able to get themselves to shore and bushwhacked to a road where a passing motorist was able to assist.
