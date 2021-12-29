Hand-painted banners draped from its rafters and large barn quilts mounted on easels made the Red Barn Arts Centre explode with colour in March 2019. (File photo)

Bylaw giving heritage designation to Sicamous’ Red Barn approved

Sicamous resident Deb Heap described the building as a testament to the history of the community

The history of Sicamous’ Red Barn was officially recognized at district council’s Dec. 8 meeting.

Following a public hearing at the same meeting, council unanimously approved third reading of Heritage Bylaw No. 991 , giving the Red Barn heritage designation.

One Sicamous resident spoke in person supporting the bylaw during the hearing. Additionally, one written submission in support of the bylaw was received from Sicamous Communities in Bloom Chair Deb Heap.

In a Nov. 29 letter, she wrote that Sicamous’ location and environment has made preservation of heritage buildings a challenge.

“The Red Barn is one of the few buildings in Sicamous that has survived and thrived as a testament to the history of our community,” she wrote.

She said as environmental challenges continue, providing bylaw protection — and therefore grant funding eligibility for building maintenance — is critical.

“I wholeheartedly support this designation for the Red Barn and look forward to it being around for another 100 years,” wrote Heap.

First and second readings of the heritage bylaw were approved at council’s Nov. 10 meeting. District staff drafted the bylaw at the request of the Eagle Valley Arts Council.

The arts council wanted to see the Red Barn receive heritage designation because of its long history as a community hub as well as the extra grant funding streams available to buildings with heritage designation.

According to a District of Sicamous staff report, heritage designation provides permanent legal protection of a historic place.

