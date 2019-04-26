(Kamloops This Week)

Cache Creek man accused of murder out on bail in Kelowna supportive housing

Corey Harkness is charged with second-degree murder in connection with a Jan. 14 shooting in Cache Creek

  Apr. 26, 2019
  • News

Kamloops This Week

A Cache Creek man accused of murder is scheduled to make another court appearance on Monday, April 29.

Corey Harkness, 31, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with a Jan. 14 shooting inside a Cache Creek home that left 33-year-old Brock Ledoux dead.

Harkness was released on a $100,000 bail with a $10,000 deposit on Feb. 4, but was arrested for breaching his conditions on Feb. 18 when he was absent for a police curfew check.

He had been ordered to reside with relatives while free on bail.

Harkness appeared in B.C. Supreme Court last month as Crown prosecutor Neil Flanagan and defence lawyer Jeremy Jensen proposed a joint bail submission to B.C. Supreme Court Justice Sheri Donegan.

As part of his new conditions of release, Harkness was ordered to reside at a supportive housing facility in Kelowna.

