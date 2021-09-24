A cache of weapons was recovered by Vancouver Police after a man was shot with a crossbow from a fire escape in the downtown eastside. (VPD photo)

A cache of weapons was recovered by Vancouver Police after a man was shot with a crossbow from a fire escape in the downtown eastside. (VPD photo)

Cache of weapons recovered after homeless man shot with a crossbow in downtown Vancouver

Vancouver Police are investigating the attack

Vancouver Police are investigating after a homeless man was shot in the knee with a crossbow in the city’s downtown eastside last night (Sept. 23).

The bolt was shot from the fire escape of an apartment building and struck the victim just below the knee cap. According to the VPD, the 22-year-old victim was standing in front of the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre at Columbia Street and East Cordova when he was shot. The victim then walked a block to a nearby Insite facility where staff administered first aid and phoned 9-1-1.

“This level of callousness and disregard is shocking,” VPD Sgt. Steve Addison said. “All signs point to this being a random attack, and we’re incredibly concerned because the victim was already one of our community’s most vulnerable.”

Officers later recovered a cache of real and imitation weapons from the building that included crossbows, replica assault rifles, scopes, lights and lasers. The suspect fled the building before police arrived.

The attack comes weeks after the VPD shared video of a homeless man being assaulted in Vancouver’s Yaletown neighbourhood, as well as an increase in stranger assaults and sexual assaults in Vancouver.

RELATED: Unprovoked disturbing assault on homeless man leaves Vancouver police looking for suspect

RELATED: Police report 129% spike in stranger sexual assaults in Vancouver, warn of disturbing trend

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Police

Previous story
Kelowna RCMP appeals for information regarding suspicious death
Next story
BC Housing vows to fight for ‘vital’ Penticton shelter in court

Just Posted

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District announced the reopening of the Sicamous Creek and North Fork Wild Trails on Sept. 24, 2021. (CSRD photo)
Hiking trails near Sicamous reopen after Two Mile Road wildfire

A protest against vaccine cards was held outside of the District of Sicamous office on Sept. 22, 2021. (Zachary Roman/Eagle Valley News)
People against vaccine cards stage ‘peaceful’ protest outside Sicamous council meeting

Ryan Milligan, pictured with wife Amanda and kids Raya and Emmett, was in the ICU at Kelowna General Hospital fighting against COVID-19 on Sept. 23. A gofundme has been launched to support his family. (Contributed)
‘This could happen to anyone’: Golden man, 38, with COVID-19 fighting for life in ICU

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The human calculator managed 36 additions in 15 seconds