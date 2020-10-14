Wyatt Reader, 21, of Calgary, was arrested in Vernon on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, after attempting to use stolen credit cards at a local business. (Contributed)

Calgary man arrested in Okanagan linked to violent assault

Wyatt Reader, 21, wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, was sniffed out by a police dog in Vernon on Saturday

A Calgary man wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant was sniffed out by Vernon Police Dog Hawkes Saturday, Oct. 10.

Wyatt Reader, 21, wanted in connection with a violent domestic incident on Oct. 3, was arrested in Vernon after attempting to make purchases using stolen credit cards.

Calgary police have been looking for Reader since the Oct. 3 incident when it is believed a woman was violently assaulted. Reader was reportedly living in his vehicle and was seen Monday, Oct. 5 in Kamloops. Sightings of the man were also reported in the Salmon Arm area.

The man attempted to use the credit cards at a business in the 3200 block of 39th Avenue but after several declined transactions, he left the building and staff quickly alerted Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP to the suspicious activity.

Staff were able to provide a detailed description of Reader and the vehicle, which was reported stolen from a neighbouring jurisdiction.

Police located a vehicle matching the description around 2 p.m. and attempted to implement a traffic stop.

“When the police officer tried to conduct a traffic stop with the suspect vehicle, the driver refused to stop and drove into a dead-end area of a residential subdivision,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said in a Tuesday, Oct. 13 statement.

“The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot in an attempt to evade police,” Terleski said, noting several items were seized from the vehicle.

A containment area was established and Police Dog Services (PDS) were enlisted in the search for the driver.

Hawkes tracked down the suspect in his hiding spot where he was arrested without further incident.

The Calgary man remains in custody and faces numerous charges including possession of stolen property, possession of a weapon, flight from police and breaches of court orders. Reader was scheduled to appear in the Vernon Courts Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Calgary Police are working with partner agencies to return Reader to the city where he will face his domestic charges, according to a statement.

“Domestic violence is a serious matter and it is not uncommon to see people cross borders to try and escape charges,” Domestic Conflict Unit Staff Sgt. Paul Wozney said. “Canadian law enforcement agencies are very well integrated and share information seamlessly, so sooner or later a person with warrants will be found.”

In Alberta, Reader is facing charges including assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats, forcible confinement and five counts of failing to comply with court orders.

