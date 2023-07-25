RCMP say the body of a man was pulled from Salmo River one day after the Shambhala Music Festival. File photo

Calgary man found dead in river near Shambhala Music Festival

RCMP say it’s not clear if the man was attending the event

RCMP say the body of a Calgary man was discovered in the Salmo River one day after the Shambhala Music Festival.

Police announced in a statement Tuesday that divers contracted by the festival to recover garbage from the river found the 43-year-old on Monday and brought him back to shore where he was pronounced dead.

It’s not clear if the unidentified man was attending the festival at the time of his death. Police say he appears to have drowned and don’t suspect foul play.

Shambhala, an electronic music festival located south of Nelson, ran Thursday to Sunday.

