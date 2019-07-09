(Black Press stock photo)

Calgary man ticketed for illegal turn leading to Highway 1 collision in Sicamous

RCMP report: Intoxicated, shirtless man arrested after trying to start fight with passersby

The Sicamous RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision on the Trans-Canada Highway in Sicamous on Saturday, July 6.

The police investigation determined that an SUV travelling east on the highway when it made a left hand turn crossing a double-solid line in an attempt to turn into the exit only lane of a business.

An SUV travelling west collided with the vehicle making the illegal turn. According to police, the crash caused $10,000 to both vehicles.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle, a 63-year-old Calgary man was issued a violation ticket for making the illegal turn.

Disturbance on Main Street

In the early morning hours of July 2, the Sicamous RCMP responded to multiple calls about a disturbance in outside a business located in the 400 block on Main Street.

When they arrived on scene police found a gathering of people. According to the RCMP witnesses identified a man who had been attempting to start a fight with passersby; the intoxicated, shirtless man was arrested for causing a disturbance and being drunk in a public place.

The man police arrested, a Grand Prairie, Alberta resident, was released the next day without charges.

Man arrested for breaching probation

A 55-year-old man bound by a probation order telling him to stay well away from the Sicamous was arrested at a Finlayson Street home by the Sicamous RCMP.

As a condition of his probation, the man was required to remain 50 kilometres from the District of Sicamous limits. The probation order also required the man to abstain from alcohol; he was consuming alcohol when police found him.

The man was remanded in custody and appeared in the Salmon Arm law courts on July 9 to face the breach of probation charge.

