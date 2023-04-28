Calgary man who robbed Vernon businesses, fled from police, arrested in Revelstoke

The arrest was made thanks to a tip from the public

A man involved in thefts who dangerously fled from police in Vernon has been arrested in Revelstoke, thanks to help from the public.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received reports of thefts in progress at two businesses in the north end of Vernon on April 17. Officers found the suspect who evaded capture and fled in a stolen vehicle.

Investigators then put out a media release asking the public for help in locating and identifying the suspect, who was believed to be driving a stolen truck.

That media release paid dividends.

Acting on a tip from a member of the public who read the release, RCMP officers in Revelstoke found the suspect and the stolen vehicle on Thursday, April 27. The man was arrested without incident.

“We want to express our appreciation to the public and our media partners for your help with this investigation,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “Your sharing of this information is what led to the timely apprehension of this individual.”

Scott Robert Page, 33, of Calgary, has been charged with several criminal code offences including possession of stolen property, dangerous operation of a vehicle, failing to stop for police, obstruction and two counts of theft.

After an initial court appearance, Page was remanded in custody and is expected to make another appearance in court later today, April 28.

