Call for Indigenous art for Okanagan lakeshore

A public call was made for permanent outdoor art along side Pelmewash Parkway in Lake Country

Indigenous Okanagan artists are getting a call to build some artwork along side a Lake Country staple.

The Lake Country Public Art Commission project looks to install seven possible artworks from artists with Syilx ancestry to enhance the newly re-constructed Pelmewash Parkway along the western shore of Wood Lake.

“The project offers an opportunity for Indigenous Okanagan artists to profile their history, culture and ideas,” said Sharon McCoubrey, chair of the Public Art Advisory Commission.

“We anticipate the artwork will contribute to a unique sense of place that enriches the experience for residents and visitors enjoying the public amenities along Pelmewash Parkway.”

READ MORE: District, residents, RCMP and ICBC weigh-in on how to use a Lake Country roundabout

READ MORE: Chill out with Dairy Queen to support BC Children’s Hospital on Aug. 8

The project budget is $80,000 for all design, consulting, fabrication, installation, documentation and associated costs, funded from the Public Art Advisory Commission and ArtWalk.

The lead artist mist have Syilx ancestry to apply for the art call.

“The Public Art Advisory Commission (PAAC) has been considering a public art project along Pelmewash Parkway since 2018,” said Ryan Donn, cultural development coordinator for the District of Lake Country.

“In the fall of 2018, PAAC scheduled a tour of Pelmewash Parkway with Indigenous artists David Wilson and Mariel Belanger to encourage a conversation about the most respectful way to work with the Indigenous community. The group then invited guests from the Okanagan Indian Band and Lake Country Heritage and Cultural Society to receive their feedback on the Commission’s ideas for public art at various locations along Pelmewash Parkway.”

READ MORE: Syilx art exhibition coming to Lake Country

The Commission expressed a desire to celebrate and educate through art to build awareness of the historical Indigenous use of the Pelmewash Parkway corridor.

Project criteria and more can be found at lakecountry.bc.ca/publicart.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Update: School principal identified as man killed at Sicamous Creek Falls
Next story
‘Weird, creepy, inappropriate’ short films ends in suspension for B.C. teacher

Just Posted

Okanagan taps into hoppy IPA scene

In celebration of National IPA Day, we spoke with some of the best craft breweries

Two-vehicle crash slows traffic on Trans-Canada Highway in Salmon Arm

Accident appears to be a rear-ender between a motorcycle and compact vehicle

Gaining momentum: City councillor pedals Salmon Arm’s new brand

Cargo bike provides platform for local politician to tout ‘Small city, big ideas’

Update: School principal identified as man killed at Sicamous Creek Falls

RCMP say the 53-year-old Sherwood Park, Alta. resident was hiking off marked trail

Source of loud bangs in Salmon Arm remains mystery

Police say noises near town could be fireworks, gunshots, propane cannons to scare birds, animals

Video: Salmon Arm residents rise to challenge of rescuing eagle impaled on branch

Injured raptor now under care of BC Wildlife Park in Kamloops

B.C. father charged with abduction of 4-year-old daughter; remains at large

Brent Erskine is charged with abducting his Four-year-old daughter, Samantha Wulandari, after a trip to Vancouver

Public input sought on Sicamous-Armstrong rail trail

Planners of the Sicamous-Armstrong Rail Trail are turning to the public for input on the project

Experts alarmed after deer meat from diseased herd allowed into Canada’s food system

CWD was first detected in Canada in 1996, and has since spread across parts of Saskatchewan and Alberta

Lack of oxygen likely caused fatal plane crash near Calgary, says TSB report

The pilot flying the Piper PA-31 Navajo was headed to the Springbank Airport

In photos: Music lovers make their way to Wednesday on the Wharf

The Wednesday on the Wharf concert of Aug. 1 featured This Way… Continue reading

Woman dragged by rattled horse after semi-tractor set on fire

The woman received non-life threatening injuries

Senior allegedly robbed in parking lot of South Okanagan casino

Police say suspect is a South Asian female with a heavy build, wearing a dark yellow tank top

Free pardons now available for Canadians convicted of simple cannabis possession

Bill C-93 passed in the Senate in June and is now available for Canadians

Most Read