Camper controversy in Kelowna Walmart parking lot

A handful of campers and RVs sit in the back corner of the Walmart Kelowna parking lot Oct. 18, 2022 (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

It’s no secret that Kelowna’s Walmart often has people setting up camp for the night in the parking lot, as they road trip to wherever.

But a Kelowna woman recently took to Facebook after she caught a tow truck allegedly dropping a run-down RV in the back corner of the Walmart parking lot.

Parking lot signage show that parking is for customers only for a maximum of three hours.

Capital News was able to confirm with Walmart management that an RV was dropped in the lot, but as to why it was dropped there isn’t yet known.

The first towing company identified as allegedly being involved in the drops is Milton Towing.

Les Milton says they have dropped campers at Walmart before, but only with permission from the business.

“We will take your vehicle anywhere you want your vehicle to go, but when it comes to parking lots and public spaces we like to usually touch base with the security guard at Walmart or somebody like that to find out if it’s alright to leave it. We wouldn’t normally drop anything anywhere unless the owner of the vehicle and the owner of the land knew.”

Upon further conversation with the Kelowna woman who posted the accusation on Facebook, pictures showed the towing vehicle to be that of Brian’s Towing.

A Brian’s Towing truck driver talking to Walmart Kelowna management in the parking lot after a woman said she witnessed the driver allegedly drop a run down RV in the parking lot Oct. 18, 2022 (submitted)

A spokesperson for Brian’s said “there’s a consensus going around with Walmart that people with RVs can park their RVs in the Walmart parking lot. If you want to take this up any further, you should probably phone somebody that belongs to Walmart and they can get deeper there.”

Can RVs park in Walmart’s lot?

Walmart Canada states on its website, “While we do not offer electrical service or accommodations typically necessary for RV customers, Walmart values RV travelers and considers them among our best customers. Consequently, we do permit RV parking on our store parking lots as we are able. Permission to park is extended by individual store managers, based on availability of parking space and local laws. Please contact management in each store to ensure accommodations before parking your RV.”

It’s clear at least one RV didn’t have permission to be there.

Capital News captured one of the campers with paperwork on the door from Walmart Corporate on Oct. 18.

Despite the paperwork being dated Oct. 12, 2022, it stated the vehicle must be moved immediately or it would be towed at the owner’s expense.

A letter from Walmart Corporate posted to the door of a camper parked in the Walmart Kelowna parking lot Oct. 18, 2022 (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

Capital News has reached out to Walmart Corporate for comments.

READ MORE: Official results in for Kelowna municipal election

READ MORE: Not over yet: Two wildfires sparked north of West Kelowna

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CampingKelownaWalmart