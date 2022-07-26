Campfire ban expected soon by Salmon Arm fire chief as temperatures climb

City of Salmon Arm keeps its bans consistent with BC Wildfire Service

As the temperatures climb upwards, thoughts of campfire bans increase.

On Monday, July 25, Salmon Arm fire chief Brad Shirley said he is expecting the region could be seeing a campfire ban later this week or early next week.

He noted while the City of Salmon Arm can declare a campfire ban, it causes less confusion if the city remains consistent with B.C. wildfire bans.

“We haven’t heard officially yet, but probably before the long weekend,” he said.

Shirley also warns people to be vigilant with fires of any types and when disposing of cigarettes.

“Certainly any careless fire right now can turn catastrophic,” he stressed.

He said last year firefighters dealt with cases of people throwing cigarette butts out of moving vehicles.

“They could cause a devastating fire,” he said.

Until a campfire ban is declared, residents can have small fires within city limits, but only with a permit and by following required safety measures.

