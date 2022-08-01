Campfire ban goes into effect later this week in Okanagan-Shuswap

As of noon on Aug. 4, 2022, all open burning, including campfires, will be prohibited in the Kamloops Fire Centre. (Kamloops Fire Centre image)

A campfire ban will be coming into effect later this week throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre, including the Shuswap and Okanagan.

With fire danger ratings ranging from high to extreme throughout the region, the Kamloops Fire Centre (KFC) and the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations announced over the B.C. Day long weekend that a campfire ban would go into effect at noon on Thursday, Aug. 4, to prevent human-caused fires and protect public safety.

“Camping is a long-standing tradition in this province,” said the KFC and the ministry in an Aug. 1 media release. “The B.C. government recognizes that people also enjoy having campfires, so it takes any decision to implement a campfire ban very seriously.

“Wildfire prevention is a shared responsibility. Human-caused wildfires are completely preventable and divert critical resources away from lightning-caused wildfires.”

As of noon on Aug. 4, the following will be prohibited within the region:

• Campfires as defined in the Wildfire Regulation;

• Category 2 open fire as defined in the Wildfire Regulation;

• Category 3 open fire as defined in the Wildfire Regulation;

• Fireworks;

• Sky lanterns;

• Burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description;

• Binary exploding targets;

• Tiki and similar kind of torches;

• Chimineas, outdoor stoves and other portable campfire apparatuses not CSA or ULC approved.

These prohibitions apply to all public and private land within the Kamloops Fire Centre jurisdiction, unless specified otherwise in an enactment (e.g. in a local government bylaw). The public is advised to check with local government authorities to see if any other burning restrictions are in effect.

Anyone found in contravention of an open-burning prohibition may be issued a ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000 or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail. If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

To report a wildfire, or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone. For up-to-date information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, call 1 888 3-FOREST or visit: www.bcwildfire.ca.

Read more: More open burning restrictions coming into effect for Okanagan-Shuswap

Read more: B.C. resort village evacuated as Penticton-area wildfire approaches

newsroom@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

B.C. Wildfires 2022fire banOkanaganShuswap