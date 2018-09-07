Campfire ban in Kamloops Fire Centre to be lifted noon Friday

Grab the marshmallows.

The campfire ban in Kamloops Fire Centre will be lifted at noon, Friday September 7.

Fire information officer Brenna Ward told Black Press the decision to lift the ban was made after considering “more seasonal fall” weather trends – lower temperatures and higher humidity.

“I think people are looking forward to the ban being lifted, especially as we head into hunting season.”

The restriction was ordered July 26, and prohibited campfires, fireworks, sky lanterns, burn barrels or cages, binary exploding targets, tiki torches, chimineas, and outdoor stoves.

A ban on open fires – burning materials, grass or stubble – remains in effect.

There are currently 64 wildfires in the Kamloops Fire Centre.

Moderate smoke levels in the Okanagan valley

Snowy Mountain fire still smoky

