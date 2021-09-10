Campfire bans are not being lifted in Enderby, Armstrong, Spallumcheen, BX and Silver Star, despite Vernon lifting the ban Sept. 10. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Campfire bans are not being lifted in Enderby, Armstrong, Spallumcheen, BX and Silver Star, despite Vernon lifting the ban Sept. 10. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Campfire ban sticks throughout North Okanagan, except Vernon

Enderby, Armstrong, Spallumcheen, BX, Silver Star, Lake Country extending the ban

Despite BC Wildfire Service snuffing the campfire ban in the area, several other jurisdictions say it’s still to dry to burn and aren’t permitting them.

Armstrong, Spallumcheen, Enderby, BX and Silver Star are keeping the campfire ban in effect.

“The region has experienced recent precipitation and lower temperatures; however, the current conditions and fuels are still vulnerable to wildfire,” the Regional District of North Okanagan said. “Because of the risk, the RDNO will not be rescinding the campfire ban until a further review is undertaken next week.”

The ban in Armstrong and Spallumcheen remains in effect until noon Thursday, Sept. 16, based on recommendations of the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Chief.

The Ministry of Forests Lands and Natural Resource lifted the campfire ban for the Kamloops Fire Center, which the Okanagan is within, effective noon Friday, Sept. 10. The City of Vernon has also lifted the ban.

READ MORE: Campfire ban lifted in Vernon

But many areas, as well as the Central Okanagan, have agreed to keep the ban in place.

“This change does not apply to the City of Armstrong and the Township of Spallumcheen,” Armstrong Spallumcheen fire chief Ian Cummings said.

“The campfire ban is in effect due to the continued dry conditions in the region.”

Enderby’s prohibition on using propane fireplaces in a public place was be lifted Friday, Sept. 10 at noon, as previously announced.

A ban on open burning remains in place for all jurisdictions.

READ MORE: Campfire ban continues for Central Okanagan

READ MORE: Campfire ban lifted in Okanagan

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021fire banOkanagan

Previous story
Former Quesnel mayor under investigation after sexual harassment allegations from driving students surface
Next story
E-cigarettes, mattresses, lithium-ion batteries soon to be recyclable in B.C.

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Minor Baseball Association ballplayer Grady Romyn swings for the ball while trying out the new SASCU Batting Cage in Klahani Park on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm businesses, volunteers hit a home run with SASCU Batting Cage

Vincent Maxwell
RCMP seek wanted man believed to be in North Okanagan

Cyclists depart from the parking lot of Kelowna’s Sandman Hotel on Sept. 10 for the first day of the 21st annual Cops for Kids fundraising campaign. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
PHOTOS: 21st annual Cops for Kids fundraiser kicks off B.C. Interior journey in Kelowna

In the parking lot by Fountain Tire in Salmon Arm, vocalist Jacob Desrosiers with band Helicopter Charlie sings on Sept. 6 in front of his and his band members’ RV which broke down near Salmon Arm during their trip from Quebec to Vancouver. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Adventurers from Quebec make the best of interval in Salmon Arm