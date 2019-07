Unattended campfire was found Sunday at Charcoal Creek camp

An unattended campfire spotted Sunday north of Falkland has been snuffed out.

A spot-sized fire was reported by BC Wildfire Service at the Charcoal Creek recreation site.

But the fire, which was an unattended campfire, is now out.

