Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson rises during Question Period, on April 7, 2022 in Ottawa. Wilkinson says he held talks this week with several European countries, including Germany, about the potential for shipping them clean Canadian hydrogen, to help wean them off Russian oil and gas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson rises during Question Period, on April 7, 2022 in Ottawa. Wilkinson says he held talks this week with several European countries, including Germany, about the potential for shipping them clean Canadian hydrogen, to help wean them off Russian oil and gas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canada could help wean Europe from Russian oil and gas by shipping clean hydrogen

The talks took place at a meeting of G7 energy and environment ministers in Berlin

Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says he spoke this week with delegates from several European countries, including Germany, about the potential for shipping them clean Canadian hydrogen to help wean them off Russian oil and gas.

The talks took place at a meeting of G7 energy and environment ministers in Berlin, which led to new targets for moving away from coal and oil and gas.

Canada says it also helped persuade G7 countries — which include the United States — to phase out international financing of fossil fuel projects by the end of the year.

The commitment was part of a package of measures to combat climate change, including global action to phase out coal-fired power.

Wilkinson and Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault played a pivotal role in launching the G7 hydrogen action pact, a group focused on the role hydrogen can play as a clean energy source for the future.

Canada is developing clean hydrogen production, including in Nova Scotia, which could be shipped to European countries to make them less reliant on Russia for energy following the invasion of Ukraine.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2022.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
International flight delays at Pearson airport jump by factor of 275

Just Posted

Garrett Wynne, of Verdurmen Law, has been practising law for 50 years and continues to enjoy his work in the profession. (Contributed)
‘Small town lawyer’: Salmon Arm’s Garrett Wynne reflects on half-a-century in law

Jordan Kalke speaks on May 25 at the opening of the pet shelter in Salmon Arm, named Marilyn’s Place after his mother Marilyn Kalke, who dedicated her life to supporting women fleeing abusive relationships. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Pet shelter in Salmon Arm opens with emotional tributes to inspiring advocate

Firefighters from Silver Creek, Deep Creek Ranchero and Falkland, accompanied by BC Wildfire Service personnel, attacked a blaze in the Yankee Flats area on July 1, 2021. (Contributed)
Vaccination policy for Columbia Shuswap Regional District staff, firefighters to remain in place

FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Polarized view of democracy is a false reality: Okanagan College professor