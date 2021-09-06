Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam listens to a question during a news conference, in Ottawa, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Canada’s chief public health officer says there is an urgent need for more people between 18 and 39 to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to reduce the impact of the Delta variant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam listens to a question during a news conference, in Ottawa, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Canada’s chief public health officer says there is an urgent need for more people between 18 and 39 to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to reduce the impact of the Delta variant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canada could see above 15K daily COVID-19 cases by October: PHAC

It is critical to get 80 per cent of all eligible Canadians fully vaccinated as soon as possible: Tam

The Public Health Agency of Canada’s new modelling says if the current rate of transmission of COVID-19 remains the same, Canada could see more than 15,000 new cases a day by the beginning of October.

Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says the vaccines are working incredibly well and it is critical to get 80 per cent of all eligible Canadians fully vaccinated as soon as possible.

Coronavirus

New fire on Penticton Indian Band land Monday morning
Alberta man killed, driver arrested after off-road vehicle crash in southeastern B.C. lake

