Selecting a lollipop was a difficult task at the Salmon Arm Canada Day Children’s Festival on July 1, 2018. (File photo)

Canada Day Children’s Festival needs more people power

Longtime organizers of Salmon Arm event can’t keep up the commitment after so many years

A lifeline or two is being thrown to the annual Canada Day Children’s Festival in Salmon Arm, but not enough yet to make sure it survives.

Recently three members of the seven-member Salmon Arm Children’s Festival Society came to city council to explain the free festival is getting harder to maintain. President Karen Bubola said it has grown immensely over the years, now attracting in the range of 6,000 people. Set-up and take-down are done by too few people, and the handful of volunteer organizers who have been running it for years are running out of time and energy.

Games at the festival are 50 cents each and the admission, while entertainment and balloon animals are free.

The society asked council to provide $10,000 towards the event, as well as reducing or covering the $1,200 charge for the indoor arena rental. Council suggested applying for funding so it can be included in next year’s budget process.

The society also requested the city once again assist with set-up and take-down of the big tents. Council agreed to continue.

Council also agreed to use up to $1,224 out of its council initiatives fund to cover the cost of the indoor arena for two days, June 30 and July 1.

Read more: Popular Shuswap Children’s Festival could face demise

Read more: Support needed for Children’s Festival

Read more: Heavy rain hits Salmon Arm for Canada Day

Read more: Sparking Canada Day ideas

The city has historically given the festival society a $3,000 grant-in-aid through the Shuswap Community Association, which the society will apply for once again.

Society vice-president Kari Wilkinson said the cadets are being paid $1,000 in return for sending a guaranteed crew of 12 people able to help out with heavy lifting for set-up and take-down.

“We’re hoping our partnership with the cadets this year is going to work into something long-term,” Wilkinson said.

The city relies on and appreciates community partners – SASCU, for instance, has agreed to provide funds and people for the next three years to run the prize tent.

Wilkinson said the society will still need an additional 15 to 20 people for take-down on July 1, beginning at 3 p.m.

“The biggest struggle is the people piece; we need people to bring it together.”

Posters are being distributed around town to try to attract volunteers. If you are willing to donate time or money, you’re asked to email volunteer@sachildrensfest.com.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
SNC-Lavalin to step back from 15 countries, swear off fixed-price bids in mining
Next story
Art from the heart for Okanagan retirement centre residents

Just Posted

Canada Day Children’s Festival needs more people power

Longtime organizers of Salmon Arm event can’t keep up the commitment after so many years

Dragon’s Den success, Driving Miss Daisy, coming to Salmon Arm

Transportation service helps seniors with hospital visits, shopping, social outings

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy but warm, chance of rain

Be sure to tag us in your weather photos on social media with #yourkelowna, #yourvernon, #yourpenticton, or #yoursalmonarm.

Construction of 70 affordable rental units in Salmon Arm set for summer

No decision yet on 40 additional supportive housing units for people who are homeless

Human remains discovered in burned truck outside of Oliver

Oliver RCMP responded to a remote location east of the town, identity of the victim is still unknown

VIDEO: 4 pups of endangered species of wolf born at Chicago zoo

The wolves have over the years been driven to the brink of extinction by hunting

Art from the heart for Okanagan retirement centre residents

Volunteer Evelyne Turner is doing portraits of Haven Hill residents to share with families.

UPDATE: Central Okanagan home destroyed by flames

Fire crews are on scene of a blaze in the Trader’s Cove area

Ahead of Trudeau meeting, Kenney calls assessment bill a threat to unity

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the bill flagrantly violates Alberta’s constitutional rights

7-Eleven evacuated after smoke billows from bathroom

Heater in bathroom caused smoke, scene noe clear.

Similkameen youth broadens her horizons on Zambia trip

Woman travelled with a group of young Indigenous leaders from across the country

May the force be with your dance shoes for South Okanagan Similkameen Pride Spring Fling

Don’t miss this Star Wars-themed dance party at the Penticton Art Gallery on May 4

B.C. woman forced to celebrate 104th birthday in emergency room

At 104, Jean Mckay still a common sight in Oak Bay Village

Sicamous RCMP detachment receives unique decoration

Barn quilt created by Eagle Valley Arts Council shows the silhouette of an RCMP officer

Most Read