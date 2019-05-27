The North Pole. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cory J. Mendenhall)

Canada files North Pole competing claim with Russia, Denmark

Canada’s document was filed last week with the United Nations

After years of delay and political arm-twisting, Canada has made a claim to a vast portion of the Arctic seabed that includes the North Pole.

The claim sets up the federal government for talks with Russian and Denmark, which had already filed their own claims.

Canada’s document was filed last week with a United Nations body that is to determine the scientific validity of each country’s version of where the lines on the map should be.

A decision is to be made after negotiations between the three countries.

Canada’s submission is late — the previous federal government nixed plans for a claim in 2013 that didn’t include the North Pole.

READ MORE: 'Strategic messaging': Russian fighters in Arctic spark debate on Canada's place

READ MORE: Canadian Coast Guard to increase focus on Arctic with new zone

The Canadian Press

