(Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press)

Canada Finance Minister to promote budget in Kelowna

Bill Morneau will speak in Kelowna

Canada’s Minister of Finance, Bill Morneau is coming to Kelowna.

Morneau will be promoting this year’s budget that was released on Tuesday. As well as speaking about the changing nature of the nation’s economy followed by a moderated question and answer period.

Morneau has been Canada’s Minister of Finance since 2015 and he is the Member of Parliament for Toronto Centre.

As Minister of Finance, Morneau has played a key role in shaping government policy and initiatives, including the introduction of the Canada Child Benefit, tax cuts for the middle class and small businesses, and the negotiation of an enhanced Canada Pension Plan.

Morneau will speak in Kelowna, at Okanagan College, Kelowna campus where admission is free but registration is required. The speech will be followed by a question and answer period in the trades building March 26 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

To register visit eventbrite.ca

