Minister of Natural Resources, Seamus O’Regan, speaks to media in Winnipeg, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Sudoma

Minister of Natural Resources, Seamus O’Regan, speaks to media in Winnipeg, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Sudoma

Canada, Germany sign green-energy deal in bid to power fledgling hydrogen sectors

Countries agree to collaborate as both seek to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050

Canada and Germany have signed an agreement to team up on green energy innovation and trade, with an eye to hydrogen as the market for the low-carbon fuel heats up.

Signed Tuesday by the two countries’ energy ministers, it outlines a plan to co-operate on energy policy and research as both strive to reach the goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan said Quebec and his home province of Newfoundland and Labrador are particularly well-positioned to start generating so-called “green hydrogen,” which burns cleanly and can be produced using wind and solar power.

O’Regan stressed the need to retrain workers in regions with economies long reliant on struggling fossil-fuel industries, saying the transition could be “messy.”

“It often makes people on both sides of the political spectrum — either side — unhappy,” he said in a virtual signing ceremony with Peter Altmaier, Germany’s minister of economic affairs and energy.

“Oil will be with us for some time, and it will continue to be a part of the Canadian economy, without question,” O’Regan said.

Liquefied natural gas could serve as a handy “bridge fuel” to cross over into green-energy territory, he added, with Germany aiming to integrate LNG imports as well as hydrogen production into its own energy strategy.

The two countries might not see fully eye to eye on hydrogen, with Canada focusing recently on so-called “blue hydrogen.”

The fuel is typically derived from natural gas or other fossil fuels and coupled with carbon-capture technology to reduce emissions, making it more politically viable in western Canadian provinces that boast abundant natural gas reserves.

Senior officials from several other G20 countries joined Canada and Germany at a virtual international energy forum out of Berlin Tuesday, and they too promoted hydrogen as a key innovation to lower worldwide carbon emissions.

United States President Joe Biden’s special envoy for climate, John Kerry, told the forum he supported O’Regan’s push for creative and collaborative solutions, including the expansion of hydrogen, as a way for governments and the private sector to work together in transitioning away from heavy reliance on fossil fuels.

“I think hydrogen is perhaps one of our greatest chances as obviously, that’s a shared point of view. Whole economies can be built on it,” Kerry said.

Foreign affairs and innovation ministers from Germany, Italy and the European Union joined Canada and the U.S. in stressing the need for greater momentum to help build the renewable energy sector in both developing and developed nations through collaboration — collaboration that needs to happen on the international level as well as domestically, the ministers said.

When challenged about Canada’s ongoing spending on the fossil-fuel industry while the Trudeau government continues to press other nations to go harder on green alternatives, O’Regan defended Canada’s oil, gas and pipeline spending.

“We are not going to get oil-free overnight, by any stretch of the imagination, so in the meantime, we have to do the hard work of lowering the emissions involved in the extraction and use of oil,” he said.

“This is not an act of charity, these are the people we need to do the hard work,” he said.

Climate changeGreen New Deal

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
556 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C., 116 new variant cases
Next story
Ford partners with University of Michigan on robotics research, new building

Just Posted

A nurse prepares to vaccinate a Kelowna man at a clinic at Trinity Church in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
More than 60K doses of vaccine have been administered in Interior Health

Health authority reported 16 new cases of the virus on Tuesday

Salmon Arm Council unanimously approved on March 8, 2021 a rezoning from R1, single family dwelling zone, to R4, medium density residential, at 700 30th St. NE in keeping with the official community plan and in preparation for future construction of a multi-family residential development. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Roundabout part of possible improvements near 30th Street development in Salmon Arm

Council approves third reading of rezoning to accommodate housing complex with 16-unit maximum

Snow packs across the province are above normal as of March 1, 2021. (BC River Forecast Centre Image)
La Niña spring foretells possible flood conditions for Shuswap, Southern Interior

Snow packs are higher but the weather in the coming months is most important flood predictor

A portion of Salmon River Road near Falkland was tagged with a warning to sex trade workers near Curtis Sagmoen’s family farm. (Tiffany Jackson - Facebook)
Message warning sex trade workers scrawled on road near Sagmoen farm

Police issued formal warning about Curtis Sagmoen five months ago

Carolyn Rennie is the new executive director of the Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Head of Salmon Arm Chamber moves from climate catastrophes to business success

New executive director finds commonalities between her university focus and new duties

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide an update on COVID-19. (B.C. government)
556 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C., 116 new variant cases

Deaths in B.C. from the virus ceased but hospitalizations rose

BC Housing has proposed that Victory Church shelter at 352 Winnipeg Street in Penticton be extended until March 31, 2022. It was originally intended to be a shelter April 1, 2021. (Jesse Day - Western News)
Penticton council unanimously rejects BC Housing Victory Church shelter extension a second time

Council rejected BC Housing’s request to reconsider their previous decision

(File)
B.C. permanently increases disability and income assistance, senior’s supplement

Province says more than 300,000 people will be affected by rate increase

Ivan McLelland, who played goalie for the 1955 World Champion Penticton Vees, celebrated is 90th birthday with a round of golf at Skaha Meadows Golf Course in Penticton March 15, 2021. His friends didn’t let him win, he joked. (Contributed)
Penticton hockey legend celebrates 90th birthday on the links

Ivan McLelland says there has been so much more to his long life in Penticton than just hockey

BX-Swan Lake Fire Rescue is on-scene of a second burn pile out of control, this one in the 5400 block of Silver Star Road, Tuesday, March 16. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Okanagan fire rescue department battles second grassfire

Right as they finished a first job, BX-Swan Lake crews raced to the 5400 block of Silver Star Road in Vernon

Enderby’s Starlight Drive-In movie theatre will start its 20th season early, opening for the season Friday, March 19, 2021. (Starlight/Facebook)
Enderby’s Starlight Drive-in theatre gets early start on season

The outdoor movie theatre will start its 20th season this weekend

Cheslatta Carrier Nation chief Corinna Leween speaks to the annual B.C. Natural Resources Forum, Jan. 27, 2021. Leween is president of Carrier Sekani Family Services, a delegated agency of the B.C. government serving northern B.C. communities. (B.C. Natural Resources Forum)
B.C. addiction treatment centre rejected because it’s on ‘agricultural’ land

Remote fishing lodge on Tachick Lake has never been farmed

BX-Swan Lake firefighters are on-scene of a grassfire in the 1000 block of 25th Avenue in Vernon that broke out around 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 16. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Crews working on out-of-control Okanagan burn pile

Fire spread to some buildings on property in Vernon Tuesday, March 16

FILE – Sven Spichiger, Washington State Department of Agriculture managing entomologist, displays a canister of Asian giant hornets vacuumed from a nest in a tree behind him Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
B.C., Washington state work together to kill Asian giant hornets

A hornet surveillance program in B.C. will set up traps in areas where there were previous findings

Most Read