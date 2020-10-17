Employee Sophia Lovink shows off a bag of merchandise in Toronto on Thursday, June 11, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

Employee Sophia Lovink shows off a bag of merchandise in Toronto on Thursday, June 11, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

Canada gets C-average grade on 2nd year of cannabis legalization

Cannabis Council of Canada releases report card on federal government and legalization

When it comes to cannabis legalization, Canada has some improving to do.

That’s according to the Cannabis Council of Canada’s annual report card, released on Oct. 17 to mark the country’s second “cannaversary.”

To read more about cannabis in Canada, visit the Canadian Evergreen, a new age-gated cannabis-focused news and lifestyle website for adult consumers.

The minimum age to legally buy, possess, grow and use cannabis within B.C. is 19 years and over. It is a criminal offence to sell cannabis to a young person under the age of 19. Canadian Evergreen is only for adults aged 19 or over.

cannabis

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Delays in COVID testing for Central Okanagan students persist
Next story
Four teen girls injured in early morning accident near Princeton

Just Posted

Royce Hanson, Cory Young and Ceiran Young set off up the Owlhead snowmobile trail. (File Photo)
Sicamous snowmobile club plans to address COVID-19 and highway closures

Procedures at cabins and trailheads are being altered ahead of the coming sled season.

A piece of farming equipment caught fire on a farm along 30 Street SW in Salmon Arm Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (Jim Elliot photo)
Equipment catches fire on Salmon Arm farm

Firefighters responded to the fire on 30 Street SW just after 4 p.m. Saturday

The Vernon Vipers topped the Salmon Arm Silverbacks 5-2 for their first win of the BC Hockey League Okanagan Cup tournament Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. (Lisa Mazurek photo)
Vernon Vipers top Salmon Arm for first win of Okanagan Cup

The Vipers secured a 5-2 win over the Silverbacks at Kal Tire Place Friday night

Cristian Quijas and Patrick Ryley pause in front of The Proud Grammas’ Piecing it Together exhibit, created by quilters Miki Mann and Claudette Coté, part of the PRIDE Exhibition at the Salmon Arm Art Galley on Friday, Oct. 16 during Salmon Arm’s first PRIDE Project Arts Awareness Festival from Oct. 14 to 17. The two quilters put together place mat-sized quilts representing 15 different flags within the LGBTQ2S+ community. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
First Pride Project festival in Salmon Arm met with enthusiasm

Organizers pleased with attendance and inspiring attitudes, still more events Oct. 17

Ruby Pahtayken began her studies at Okangan College in March of 2019, in the inaugural semester of the Indigenous Culinary Arts program. (Okanagan College Photo)
Virtual tour of Okanagan College will include chance to win $5,000 giveaway

Nov. 8 event offers chance to see school and learn about courses.

Turbo the sulcata tortoise munches on grass during the 141st annual Chilliwack Fair in 2013. Wednesday, Oct. 21 is Reptile Awareness Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Oct. 18 to 24

Reptile Awareness Day, Toy Camera Day and Count Your Buttons Day are all coming up this week

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Lake Country Fire Department is mourning the loss of Karl Featherstone who died suddenly at 47 years old on Oct. 11. (Photo Submitted)
Lake Country Fire Department mourns sudden death of firefighter

47-year-old Karl Featherstone died on Oct. 11.

Veteran Herb ‘Buck’ Rogers, alongside Kalamalka Highlanders piper and Okanagan Military Tattoo president Norm Crerar. Rogers celebrated his 100th birthday at the Vernon’s Fraternal Order of Eagles Hall Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Okanagan veteran celebrates 100th birthday

Herbert ‘Buck’ Rogers served with the Royal Canadian Artillery in the Second World War

Four victims were taken to hospital. Black Press File Photo
Four teen girls injured in early morning accident near Princeton

Police investigate alcohol as possible factor

Employee Sophia Lovink shows off a bag of merchandise in Toronto on Thursday, June 11, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
Canada gets C-average grade on 2nd year of cannabis legalization

Cannabis Council of Canada releases report card on federal government and legalization

An increase in demand due to COVID-19, and the Christmas season approaching, has resulted in the Kelowna - Lake Country Salvation Army asking for help. (Michael Ramsay - File)
Okanagan Salvation Army asks for support as demand increases, Christmas approaches

“There’s a lot of uncertainty in our community right now,” said Kelowna Captain, Darryl Burry

Turnaround of testing results for Central Okanagan school students remains a concern for many parents, according to the Central Okanagan Teachers Association. (File photo)
Delays in COVID testing for Central Okanagan students persist

The Central Okanagan Teachers Association has raised the issue twice at the board of education meetings in the last month

COVID-19 has brought about changes in how Kelowna transit buses are allowed to operate. (File photo)
Central Okanagan transit rider passed over by her bus

Kelowna senior says COVID-inspired passenger limits can be frustrating

Most Read