Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan takes part in a year-end interview with The Canadian Press at National Defence Headquarters in Ottawa on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan takes part in a year-end interview with The Canadian Press at National Defence Headquarters in Ottawa on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada has ‘significant’ concerns about China: Defence Minister

Sajjan also said he is worried about how China is spreading money to different parts of the world

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says Canada and its allies have significant concerns about China, starting with its unpredictability, its refusal to play by the rules, and its expanding footprint around the world

Sajjan’s comments come as the Canadian Armed Forces has become increasingly focused on what is described as the next great power competition between the West and an emergent China.

Sajjan declined in an interview with The Canadian Press to describe China as an adversary and emphasized the importance of talk and diplomacy in dealing with Beijing.

However, he said the continued detention of two Canadians in apparent retaliation for Canada’s arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou is one way China is flaunting international rules and treaties.

Sajjan also said he is worried about how China is spreading money to different parts of the world, leading some countries to become economically dependent on Chinese cash and support.

Sajjan said China’s actions have underscored the importance of Canada and its allies being on the same page and presenting a credible threat to prevent any Chinese aggression.

The Canadian Press

China

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
More EU nations ban travel from UK, fearing coronavirus variant

Just Posted

A.L. Fortune Secondary in Enderby has reported a case of COVID-19. Potential exposure dates are Sunday, Dec. 13 or Monday, Dec. 14. (Morning Star File photo)
Enderby high school sees case of COVID-19

Member of A.L. Fortune Secondary community tests positive; potential exposure was Dec. 13 or 14

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for B.C.’s southern Interior beginning Monday. Accumulations of 10 to 20 centimetres are expected in some areas. (Twitter)
Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for southern Interior

Accumulations of 10 to 20 centimetres of snow expected, starting Monday

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
UPDATE: RCMP locate missing Vernon woman

Update: The 41-year-old Vernon woman last seen Dec. 18 has been found

Gary Baker and Stephanie Hermiston were two of dozens who received a hot turkey dinner at Baillie Avenue, from the Gospel Mission, Saturday night (Dec. 19). They said the meal was very much appreciated. Baker and Hermiston are currently experiencing homelessness in Kelowna. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Christmas meals for Kelowna’s less fortunate a ‘silver lining’ amid difficult time of year

Gospel Mission staff took to the streets to feed approx. 500 on Dec. 19.

(Stock photo) (Stock photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for winter?

The first day of winter, 2020 is Dec. 21

Thursday, Dec. 24 is not just Christmas Eve, unofficially it’s Eggnog Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 20 to 26

Eggnog Day, Humbug Day and Festivus are all coming up this week

WEB ONLY (Myriams-Fotos/Pixabay photo)
A Guide to Giving: Ways to support Salmon Arm non-profit groups at this time of giving

The Observer’s annual guide lists the needs of non-profit organizations

The Okanagan Screen Arts Society has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help save Vernon’s historic Towne Cinema, which opened at its current 30th Avenue location as a dance hall in 1929 and was converted to a movie theatre in 1938. (GoFundMe photo)
Historic Okanagan cinema focus of GoFundMe campaign

Society launches campaign to help save Vernon’s Towne Cinema which opened on 30th Avenue in 1938

After Alanna Wadhwani, seen here with son Nathan, was deluged with orders for her ‘dog poo’ 2020 Christmas ornament, she set up what she described as a factory in her West Maple Maple Ridge home (Special to The News)
VIDEO: Dog ornament that takes a ‘poopy’ view of 2020 a hit for B.C. crafter

Demand for the dog-themed tree decoration ‘blew up’

Donning Santa hats, Ellsy Mackie and her friend head off for their last golf game of the season on Dec. 20, 2020. (Monique Tamminga / Western News)
Only in the Okanagan can you golf and ski on the same day

Golfers enjoyed the last day of the season at Penticton Golf Course

Board games, food and coffee remain hits at Marilyn Courtenay’s The Boarding House Café in downtown Vernon as she has successfully maintained her business through the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo submitted)
New Okanagan entrepreneurs navigate through COVID times

FILL, Vernon’s refill store, and The Boarding House Café, come up with ways to stay operational

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) makes the save as Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson (71) and Canucks' Quinn Hughes (43) battle during NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff action on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. The NHL and the NHL Players’ Association have settled on a framework for the upcoming season, pending the approval of each side’s executive board and Canadian health officials. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
NHL, NHLPA reach deal for 56-game season starting Jan. 13

Deal comes as pandemic continues

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue crews at a scene off Postill Lake Road Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 where a skier suffered a suspected spinal injury. (Contributed)
Skier with suspected spinal injury rescued from Kelowna backcountry

Two skiers were practicing flips off Postill Lake Road; COSAR called for helicopter rescue

(BC SPCA)
Three kittens found zipped in freezer bag abandoned at BC SPCA branch

Agency calls for donations which will be matched on Sunday

Most Read