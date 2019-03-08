Canada was one of three dozen countries that jointly signed a United Nations Human Rights Council statement this week condemning Saudi Arabia for the arrests of 10 mainly female activists who have been jailed as part of a crackdown on rights advocates in the kingdom. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Canada must do more to help jailed Saudi women: Amnesty International

Activist calls on Trudeau to do more

Amnesty International says Canada must loudly and specifically speak out against Saudi Arabia for jailing women who have been fighting for rights in their country.

Canada was one of three dozen countries that jointly signed a United Nations Human Rights Council statement this week condemning Saudi Arabia for the arrests of 10 mainly female activists who have been jailed as part of a crackdown on rights advocates in the kingdom.

Canada did also speak out against Saudi Arabia for jailing female activists last summer — statements that led to economic and diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

Amnesty International Canada’s gender-rights campaigner, Jacqueline Hansen, says Canada has been muted in its calls for action since then.

She says if the Trudeau government is truly dedicated to an international feminist agenda, it must continue to call for these women to be released because their lives depend on it.

In the meantime, the human-rights organization hopes Canada will echo calls for Saudi Arabia to allow an independent investigation into reports the female prisoners have been tortured.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Federal Conservatives not introducing non-confidence motion against Trudeau
Next story
New code aims to increase number of women working in B.C. construction industry

Just Posted

Shuswap women raise a glass for worthy causes

Women Who Wine help community non-profit groups with projects

Reconstructed Eagle Pass cabin avoids demolition

Province to assess structure for safety, environmental risk and potential user conflicts

Interior Health hospitals to serve more made in B.C. food

New initiative by the Ministry of Agriculture to serve more B.C. produced food in hospitals

Eyes on expansion of Salvation Army Lighthouse Emergency Shelter

Plans being drawn up for Salmon Arm site, funding sources may be available

Public hearing on Canoe mobile home park development upcoming

Citizens may voice opinions in Salmon Arm council chambers on Monday, March 11 at 7 p.m.

Sunny skies in the forecast this weekend

Spring has Sprung in Okanagan Valley-Shuswap

Okanagan gymnastics coach sentenced for possession of ‘obscene material’

Chad McDowell previously faced three counts related to child pornography

Prince George school evacuated after threats made: RCMP

The threats were not made at any particular person, police said, but rather towards the school

Kelowna-Lake Country MP announces investment in local woman-led business

An $81,000 investment was made into Curatio Networks Inc, which has offices in Kelowna

Unlicensed practitioner ordered to stop injecting botox in B.C.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons granted a court order against Minoo Iromloo

Government proposes dropping regional ALC panels

Head of Okanagan panel says move would “not be a bad thing”

Hergott: Cones of silence removed

Lawyer Paul Hergott writes about Jody Wilson-Raybould’s testimony this week

Silverbacks need win to keep playoff hopes alive

Shuswap skaters looking for an upset on Vernon Vipers’ home ice

Inadmissible documents offer look inside Hells Angels clubhouses

Police officers report excluded from governments attempt to seize Hells Angels club houses

Most Read