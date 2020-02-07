Canada Post downgrades its ‘red alert,’ will attempt delivery in Kelowna, Lake Country

Vernon is still under a ‘red alert’ and will not receive mail today

After yesterday’s stoppage of all mail delivery in the Central Okanagan, packages may arrive today.

Or not.

Canada Post’s ‘red alert’ issued yesterday for Kelowna and Lake Country has been downgraded to a ‘yellow alert,’ meaning delivery will be attempted in the region but not guaranteed.

Vernon still remains under a red alert and will not be receiving mail today.

“A red service alert means that we are suspending delivery for the day and not sending our delivery agents out as the weather conditions have made it unsafe,” said Hayley Magermans, media relations with Canada Post, after yesterday’s red alert.

“Delivery will resume once conditions improve and it is safe to do so. We would also like to remind Canadians to clear path home by clearing snow and ice from their walkways, stairs, and driveways.”

