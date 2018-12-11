Canada Post union files constitutional challenge against back-to-work legislation

Postal workers were ordered back to work in November

The union representing postal workers in Canada is filing a constitutional challenge after federal legislation forced its members back to work late last month.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers will file the challenge in Ontario Superior Court, the union announced Tuesday morning.

The court action comes after the federal government passed Bill C-89, which forced postal workers to return to work under their previous collective agreement on Nov. 27, after more five weeks of rotating strikes across the country.

It comes just one day after Elizabeth MacPherson, a former chair of the Canada Industrial Relations Board, was appointed to help end the strike.

MacPherson will have up to 14 days to try to reach negotiated contract settlements between the Crown corporation and the union.

READ MORE: Canada Post backlog, Greyhound exit creating headaches ahead of the holidays

READ MORE: Minister appoints former CIRB chair to resolve Canada Post labour dispute

“You cannot legislate labour peace,” said union national president Mike Palecek. “This law violates our right to free collective bargaining under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.”

A 2015 Supreme Court of Canada decision found the right to strike was “fundamental and protected by the Constitution.”

Canada Post did not immediately return a request for comment.

More to come.

– with files from The Canadian Press

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Snowmobile guide killed in accident on Queest Mountain
Next story
Snowfall warning issued for Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass

Just Posted

UPDATE: Highway 1 closed near Revelstoke

A vehicle incident has closed Highway 1 in both directions

Cain Franson of Sicamous a USports All-Star once again

Franson will play against Canadian Junior team prospects in Victoria

Regional district wants more done to prevent quagga mussel spread

Directors to request federal review of spending on aquatic invasive species initiatives

Shuswap vigil remembers women murdered, stands firm against violence

Vigil at Okanagan College remembers women killed by Marc Lepine, murdered and missing women locally

Okanagan professor pitches passenger rail

UBC Okanagan engineering prof envisions tram train from Okanagan to Kamloops

VIDEO: Close encounter with a whale near Canada-U.S border

Ron Gillies had his camera ready when a whale appeared Dec. 7

France shooting: 2 dead, several wounded in Strasbourg

A world-famous Christmas market was put on lock down on Tuesday

Canadian warship witnesses possible violations of North Korea sanctions

Crew members on HMCS Calgary took photos and collected other information

Christine Sinclair named Canadian Women’s player of the year again

This is the 14th time Sinclair has been named player of the year

Women charged with stealing money from Okanagan hospice return to court

Susan Steen and Melanie Gray are charged with theft over $5,000 and fraud over $5,000

B.C. man wants trapping laws changed after dog killed

Louis Seguin’s 10-month-old Australian shepherd died in a body-gripping trap last month

Nearly 8,000 homeless in B.C., first province-wide count reveals

Twenty-four seperate counts in B.C. cities found there are thousands of homeless in all corners of province

UPDATE: B.C. judge grants $10M bail for Huawei executive wanted by U.S.

Meng Wanzhou was detained at the request of the U.S. during a layover at the Vancouver airport

Rikhi family donates $60,000 to Penticton Regional Hospital expansion

Donation made in memory of Raksha Rikhi, a nurse from Summerland

Most Read