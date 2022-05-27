Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos speaks with reporters before Question Period, Wednesday, May 4, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos speaks with reporters before Question Period, Wednesday, May 4, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canada raids emergency stockpile to send medical equipment to Ukraine

Help includes trauma kits, medicines, surgical instruments, gloves, masks and gowns

Canada has tapped into its own strategic stockpile of emergency medical supplies — stored for a national emergency — to help Ukraine.

It has donated over 375,000 items of medical equipment and medicines from Canada’s strategic stockpile since the invasion by Russia began.

This includes first aid and trauma kits, medicines and surgical instruments, as well as gloves, masks and gowns.

Canada’s health minister also helped push through an international resolution on rebuilding Ukraine’s besieged health-care system in Geneva this week.

Jean-Yves Duclos held bilateral talks to help get the votes required for the resolution, which Canada co-sponsored with Ukraine at the World Health Assembly meeting.

The Ukrainian motion, voted for by 88 countries to 12, with 43 abstentions, follows attacks on Ukraine’s health-care facilities and equipment, including ambulances, by Russian forces.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Feds commit another $2B to provinces to address health backlogs caused by COVID-19

Federal PoliticsRussiaUkraine

Previous story
UPDATE: Abducted Vancouver children returned home safely
Next story
Vaccination policy for Columbia Shuswap Regional District staff, firefighters to remain in place

Just Posted

Firefighters from Silver Creek, Deep Creek Ranchero and Falkland, accompanied by BC Wildfire Service personnel, attacked a blaze in the Yankee Flats area on July 1, 2021. (Contributed)
Vaccination policy for Columbia Shuswap Regional District staff, firefighters to remain in place

High-density residential development is being proposed for property once owned by the Anglican Church on Shuswap Street. (File photo)
After public hearing, council approves plan for 2 four-plexes on Shuswap Street

Salmon Arm Secondary girls sevens rugby team won the West Zone Championship on Wednesday, May 25. Bottom row, left to right: Aila Norlin, Robyn Walker, Jessi Gollan, Eve Maxwell, Kate Len Frederickson, Sarah Moore and Alison Ursulak. Top row, left to right: Jenna Elidoros (coach), Jana Wagner, Nitzya Romero, Liv Johnson, Hailey Murphy, Shyla Atchison, Maya Livermore, Sienna Kurz and Kim Lewis. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm girls rugby team wins zone but blocked from advancing to provincials

(Photo - Mickey Mouse/Facebook)
Morning Start: Mickey and Minnie were married in real life