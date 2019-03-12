Transport Minister Marc Garneau. (The Canadian Press)

Canada considering all options on Boeing plane involved in fatal Ethiopian crash

After the second deadly crash involving the model in five months, several airlines have grounded the model

Canadian Transport Minister Marc Garneau says “all options are on the table” with regard to the country’s fleet of Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft but says the government currently has no plans to order the grounding of the plane.

Garneau’s comments came minutes after announcements from Britain, Germany, France and Ireland that they were grounding or closing airspace to the new Boeing plane involved in the Ethiopian Airlines disaster.

He later tweeted that he has cancelled all his meetings and public events on Tuesday to meet with his Civil Aviation Expert Panel and will consider all potential actions.

Canada is working with the U.S. Federal Aviation Authority to determine if action is required.

READ MORE: Growing number of Boeing Max 8 planes grounded after crash

READ MORE: Canadians swamp airlines with safety concerns around Boeing 737 following crash

No U.S. airlines have grounded the Boeing 737 Max 8 models that they fly, but at least one group representing flight attendants at a major carrier says it does not want to put its members on the plane until further investigations are completed.

After the second deadly crash involving the model in five months, several airlines and countries in Asia, Europe and the Middle East have grounded it or banned it from their airspace.

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants, which represents more than 26,000 flight attendants at American Airlines, called on CEO Doug Parker to “strongly consider grounding these planes until an investigation can be performed.” The group said flight attendants will not be forced to fly if they feel unsafe.

Brian Parrish, a spokesman for Southwest Airlines which flies 34 Max 8s, said the carrier remains confident about the plane’s safety. American Airlines Group, which flies 24 of the planes, said it has full confidence in the model.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Largest U.S. Navy destroyer arrives in Victoria
Next story
Man falls 20 feet onto pile of rocks while pulling dangerous bridge stunt

Just Posted

Man falls 20 feet onto pile of rocks while pulling dangerous bridge stunt

A Princeton man was injured when he fell 20 feet onto a… Continue reading

Business booms on opening day at Green Canoe Cannabis

Customers from Revelstoke, Sicamous and Saskatoon visit the newly-opened Canoe store

Buckerfield’s hopes to reopen soon after building fire

Company’s president Kelvin McCulloch grateful to firefighters who saved the store

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: The sun is on its way

Environment Canada is forecasting terrible weather today and a pleasant surprise for Tuesday

City wants 7-Eleven site cleaned up

Salmon Arm council to request facelift for burned-out building

VIDEO: Raccoon caught taking a nap, snacking in BC Hydro van

‘He snoozes, one of our team members loses,’ BC Hydro said on Twitter

RCMP seek missing Okanagan man

Andrew Carl Erwood, 21, was last seen Valentine’s Day

B.C. man killed in Ethiopian plane crash remembered for his enthusiasm, giant smile

Messent was to join a delegation from the United Nations Association in Canada in Nairobi, Kenya.

Okanagan town uses Bob Ross to paint picture of pothole situation

The District of Lake Country has a sense of humour

Sleeping Beauty returns for opera lovers

Presentation of Bolshoi Ballet plays March 17 at the Salmar Classic.

Trial begins for South Okanagan man who allegedly exposed genitals to youth

Penticton man allegedly approached children at a playground

Four B.C. schools on list of most students on ‘sugar daddy’ dating site

Sugar babies rely on sugar daddies and mommies to help pay for university, as debt rates soar

How would you improve travel on BC Ferries?

Corporation launches public engagement as it looks to replace four major boats

Okanagan musician to hold multimedia concert

The Kelowna concert will take place March 22 at the Alternator Centre

Most Read