A flare stack lights the sky from the Imperial Oil refinery in Edmonton Alta, on Friday December 28, 2018. Canada has announced that it will end new direct subsidies for fossil fuel investments and projects abroad, including those owned by Canadian companies.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

A flare stack lights the sky from the Imperial Oil refinery in Edmonton Alta, on Friday December 28, 2018. Canada has announced that it will end new direct subsidies for fossil fuel investments and projects abroad, including those owned by Canadian companies.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Canada to stop directly financing fossil-fuel projects abroad, with some exceptions

Policy applies to extraction, production and marketing of crude oil, natural gas or thermal coal

Canada has announced that it will end new direct subsidies for fossil fuel investments and projects abroad, including those owned by Canadian companies.

The policy released Thursday afternoon applies to the extraction, production, transportation, refining and marketing of crude oil, natural gas or thermal coal, as well as power generation projects that do not use technologies such as carbon capture to significantly reduce emissions.

There is a narrow carveout for natural gas power generation under a set of criteria, including that there is no viable renewable alternative to the project and that it is replacing a higher-emitting fuel source.

The policy applies to federal departments, agencies and Crown corporations and does not cover domestic projects or subsidies to domestic companies.

Ottawa is making the move weeks shy of a deadline it committed to, along with 38 other countries, in November 2021 at an international climate summit in Glasgow.

Natural Resources Canada says the government intends to eliminate inefficient domestic fossil fuel subsidies and additional “significant” subsidies domestically by next year.

RELATED: UN climate deal: Calamity cash, but no new emissions cuts

RELATED: UN warns Earth ‘firmly on track toward an unlivable world’

energy sectorFederal Politicsoil and gas

Previous story
Report of 2 women forcibly confined in U-Haul van leads to 2 B.C. arrests
Next story
First Nations leaders reject Trudeau’s proposed gun law, citing risk to treaty rights

Just Posted

Roses, candles and the names of the 14 women killed in the Ecole Polytechnique massacre in Montreal on Dec. 6, 1989 were placed at Okanagan College’s Salmon Arm campus for the United Against Violence against Women Candlelight Vigil. (Photo contributed)
Need for vigil in Salmon Arm to mark Montreal massacre doesn’t lessen after 33 years

Silverbacks #12 Reid Varkonyi and #22 Maddux Martin, wearing their special edition Ugly Christmas Sweater jerseys, take time out from assisting with the Salvation Army’s Kettle Campaign at Canadian Tire in Salmon Arm to pose with the big Christmas paper wrapped box where people can leave items listed on the Shuswap SPCA’s wish list. A donation box is also located at Peavey Mart in Salmon Arm. (Valerie Dean photo)
Big Christmas boxes in Salmon Arm await food, supplies for BC SPCA

Hillcrest Elementary teacher Tyra Menzies’ Grade 5 students show the gifts they brought with them to Fire Hall 3 for the Salmon Arm Fire Department’s Fill the Fire Truck Toy Drive on Thursday, Dec. 8. The drive takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at halls 1 through 4 on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Students play Santa for Salmon Arm Fire Department toy drive

As they did in 2018, tipping off the 25th annual event, the Vernon Panthers (white) will face the Kelowna Christian School Knights in the opening game of the 2022 Pit Classic senior girls basketball tournament Friday, Dec. 9, at 10 a.m. at VSS. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon Panthers host Okanagan at classic