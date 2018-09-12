Canada wide warrant issued for B.C. sex offender

James Pike was convicted of the violent sexual assault of a Penticton woman

A man convicted of the violent sexual assault of a Penticton woman has walked away from a Vancouver halfway house.

Vancouver Police are asking for the public’s help in locating James Allan Pike, a 46-year old, who is wanted for breaching his conditions on Tuesday morning.

Pike is serving a long-term supervision order following a violent sexual assault in 2001. He has been living in a Vancouver halfway house and failed to return as required on Sept. 11. Corrections Canada has issued a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.

According to an article published in the Kamloops Daily News in 2010, Pike was declared a dangerous offender but won a new sentence hearing in the B.C. Court of Appeal. That was following convictions for uttering threats, possession of a weapon and assaulting police officers.

Pike is described as white, 5’8”, 160 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes and wears glasses. Vancouver Police said he was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and was carrying a large backpack.

Anyone who sees Pike, or knows his whereabouts, is asked to call 911 immediately, or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-222-8477.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Newspaper reprints controversial cartoon of Serena Williams
Next story
Free-trade father figure Mulroney urges Ottawa to make a deal on NAFTA

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Fair attendance best in 10 years

Weather cooperates with 121st annual, SuperDogs, lawnmower and chuckwagon races contribute

UPDATE: Head-on crash on Hwy. 97A sends four to hospital

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision north of Enderby

ATM destroyed by explosion at credit union in Salmon Arm

The downtown SASCU branch remains open as the front entrance is repaired

Salmon Arm sees growth in housing construction

Building stats indicate increase in single-family homes, residential units

UPDATE: Source of fecal bacteria in Turtle Creek near Revelstoke unknown

The source of the fecal bacteria in Turtle Creek, south of Revelstoke… Continue reading

VIDEO: Crews ‘aggressively’ fight wildfire that threatened Trail hospital

No evacuation orders or alerts were issued, although area remains closed to traffic

B.C. bus authority must reconsider anti-abortion bus ads, court rules

B.C. Court of Appeal said TransLink failed to give a solid explanation for denying advertising space

Shuswap golf pros recognized by PGA of BC

Adam Blair, Nathan Grieve of Talking Rock Golf Course receive regional awards

Shuswap horseshoe pitchers excel at provincials

On the September long weekend, provincial Horseshoe Championships were hosted by the… Continue reading

Pot, taxes and Greyhound top issues as B.C. local politicians dig into policy

Debate and voting begin in earnest at this year’s Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Whistler

Accused found unfit for murder trial over B.C. school stabbing

Gabriel Klein is set to appear before the B.C. Review Board again in mid-January

RCMP identify wreckage and recover remains of November plane crash near Revelstoke

The wreckage was located along Trans-Canada Highway in the Glacier National Park

Impact of diluted bitumen on young sockeye salmon deadly, says Guelph study

A spill of diluted bitumen puts the survival of young salmon at risk even if the fish end up in clean water following exposure to the oil product.

VIDEO: ‘Monster’ Hurricane Florence aims to drench Carolinas

Flooding well inland could wreak environmental havoc by washing over industrial waste sites and hog farms.

Most Read