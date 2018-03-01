Canada-wide warrant issued for man with connections to Salmon Arm

Levi Eden is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Edmonton police have issued several Canada-wide warrants for the arrest of a 26-year-old man with links to Salmon Arm who is accused of violently assaulting a homeowner in January.

Levi Eden, whose Facebook page says he lives in Salmon Arm and attended Salmon Arm Secondary, allegedly broke into a home in southeast Edmonton at about 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 29. Police say the assault occurred throughout the residence before Eden is alleged to have produced a knife and further attacked the complainant.

Eden is accused of stabbing a 50-year-old man in the home, who was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The man has since been released from hospital.

He is wanted on multiple charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, break and enter, uttering threats and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Edmonton Police issued a media statement saying they believe the suspect has connections to both Calgary and Salmon Arm.

They state Eden is considered armed and dangerous. He should not be approached.

Police encourage anyone with information regarding Eden’s whereabouts to contact the Edmonton Police directly at 780-423-4567. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

