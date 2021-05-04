Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to speakers appearing by video during a news conference in Ottawa on Tuesday May 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to speakers appearing by video during a news conference in Ottawa on Tuesday May 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canada will align policy on ‘vaccine passports’ with international allies: Trudeau

Trudeau says Canadians could begin travelling outside the country again by summer

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada may require international travellers to prove they were vaccinated against COVID-19 before they can enter the country.

Speaking at a news conference in Ottawa, Trudeau says the federal government will align its policy on whether it will require travellers to provide a vaccine certification with its international allies.

He says Canada is now discussing the issue with its partners in Europe, but it’s up to each country to determine what requirements are expected from incoming travellers.

Trudeau says Canadians could begin travelling outside the country again by summer.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet says he supports the idea of a vaccine passport for international travel.

He says countries should work toward a common definition of safe inoculation, and then allow international travel by passengers with proper certification.

——

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

The Canadian Press

Coronavirustravelvaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Woman seriously injured in cougar attack near Agassiz
Next story
VIDEO: South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation finds new head with Sally Ginter

Just Posted

Minister of Canadian Heritage Steven Guilbeault responds to a question during Question Period in the House of Commons in Ottawa on November 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Bill C-10 an assault on freedom of speech: North Okanagan-Shuswap MP

If passed, the bill would expand authority of CRTC to include online video, music streaming services

Shuswap Orthodontics staff practiced in the ways of the force, and accompanied by a well-known Wookie, marked May 4th, aka Star Wars Day, with a visit to downtown Salmon Arm businesses offering photo ops and to local dental offices to deliver cookies. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO: Shuswap Orthodontics Jedi out in force for May 4th

Wookie part of goodwill walk through downtown Salmon Arm on Star Wars Day

Funds are coming to the Okanagan for tourism projects including more bike trails. (North Okanagan Cycling Society photo)
Tourism funds ride into Okanagan

Bike trails, Indigenous landmarks being added around the valley

A B.C. numbered compay has applied for a groundwater licence to be used for bottling water from a property at 3030 40th St. SE. (Google maps image)
More information on Salmon Arm water licence application surfaces

Applicant says nothing finalized, they are exploring opportunities to expand local business

Health-care workers wave to people clapping and yelling thank you to the frontline workers during the 7pm tribute outside the Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver, B.C. Wednesday, April 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Column: Reflecting on the importance of nurses and the life lessons they offer

Council Report by Louise Wallace Richmond

FILE – Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows off a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Friday, March 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Looking for the nearest COVID shot? Tech entrepreneur creates texting software in B.C

Zain Manji says app took just one or two hours to create

Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison shares a favourite poem of his granddaughter to Bastion Elementary students during the school’s Poem in Your Pocket Day on April 29, 2021. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm elementary students share the poems in their pockets

Mayor Alan Harrison special guest during Bastion Elementary’s Poem in Your Pocket Day

Jack Godwin, left, was the head of the Kettle Valley Brakemen. The band performed across British Columbia for the past 25, years, presenting original compositions about Canada’s railway history. (Black Press file photo)
Kettle Valley Brakemen disband

South Okanagan musicians have performed railway-themed music for past 25 years

Announced Tuesday, March 5, by the Ministry of Health, women bearing children have been prioritized in the province’s immunization rollout. (Black Press Media files)
Pregnant women in B.C. now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Emerging provincial data shows pregnant women experience COVID-19 illness at a similar severity rate as people in their 50s

RCMP officers and Delta and West Vancouver forces are conducting road checks for non-essential travel on highways and ferries in and out of B.C.’s Lower Mainland as part of COVID-19 public health . (Black Press file photo)
Another 697 COVID-19 cases for B.C. Tuesday, 486 in hospital

Non-essential travel restrictions in effect until May 25

FILE – Dr. E. Kwok administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a recipient at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. officials urge everyone, even those with 1st dose, to register for COVID vaccine

Individuals 18+ can register online or over the phone

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens as Finance Minister Selina Robinson presents the province’s latest budget, April 20, 2021. The budget projects $19 billion in deficits over three years. (Hansard TV)
B.C. political parties to collect $3.25M from taxpayers this year

Public input open to May 28 on whether subsidy goes past 2022

(Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media File)
Alleged police impersonator caught by off-duty cop

An off-duty cop spots an alleged police impersonator conducting stops in West Kelowna

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Man arrested at Kamloops hotel following sounds of woman screaming

Kamloops RCMP had to follow the sounds of a woman screaming after reports of a stabbing

Most Read