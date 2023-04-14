A flare stack lights the sky from an oil refinery in Edmonton on December 28, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

A flare stack lights the sky from an oil refinery in Edmonton on December 28, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Canada’s emissions rose slightly in 2021 as pandemic lockdowns eased

Overall emissions remained well below where they were before the pandemic hit

Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions rose slightly in 2021 as the country’s COVID-19 related shutdowns began to ease.

But overall emissions remained well below where they were before the pandemic hit, prompting sighs of relief at Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says the latest emissions report is an “encouraging picture,” given that the increase was less than expected.

Overall in 2021 Canadians produced 670 million tonnes of carbon dioxide and its equivalents in methane, nitrous oxide and synthetic gases — 11 million more than in 2020.

That year, millions of Canadians stayed home, leaving cars idle, planes grounded and factories closed, and emissions plunged to their lowest level in more than two decades.

The oil and gas sector is still the single biggest contributor to Canada’s total global warming impact, producing more than one-quarter of emissions in 2021.

READ MORE: Clean electricity grid, new tax credits will be among highlights of federal budget

READ MORE: Unchecked climate change putting Salish Sea in hot water

Climate changeemission targets

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
City of Vancouver says safety up, overdoses and attacks down, after tent camp removal
Next story
‘I wish we had never called the police’: Alberta man fatally shot during mental health crisis

Just Posted

Sicamous’ Beach Park is one of the locations listed on the district’s amended parks bylaw, prohibiting the use of illicit drugs near children’s play areas. The amended bylaw was adopted at the April 12 council meeting. (Rebecca Willson/Eagle Valley News)
Sicamous bylaw prohibiting drug use in parks with play areas officially adopted

A resident would like Salmon Arm council to get Shuswap Transit to add a bus stop at the 5th Avenue Seniors Centre. (File photo)
‘Total lack of regard’: Resident wants bus stop at 5th Avenue seniors centre

Peter Barss and Katherine Lawrence of Rivershore Nursery in Mara are one of five recipients of the Shuswap Watershed Council’s grant funding for 2023. (Erin Vieira photo)
Grants awarded to Shuswap farmers for projects that help protect water quality

Shuswap Paws Rescue Society had an estimated $50 stolen in their donation bin set up at Sicamous’ Pet Valu store on April 9, 2023. Brandy, a Shuswap paws foster, is one of the animals affected by the stolen funds. (Barbara Gosselin/ Shuswap Paws Rescue Society Facebook)
VIDEO: Sicamous animal rescue donation can pilfered from pet store