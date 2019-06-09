Canada’s military spies can collect, share info on Canadians, directive says

Data may be kept and used to support authorized defence intelligence operations

A newly disclosed federal directive says Canada’s military spies can collect and share information about Canadian citizens — including material gathered by chance — as long as it supports a legitimate investigation.

The prospect of defence intelligence agents having personal data about Canadians worries civil-liberties advocates because it is unclear just how much is collected incidentally from the vast reaches of cyberspace.

The directive to National Defence employees and members of the Canadian Forces says any information collected about Canadians must have a “direct and immediate relationship” to a military operation or activity.

But it also warns that ”emerging technologies and capabilities” are increasing the possibility that such Canadian information will be inadvertently scooped up, giving rise to privacy considerations when sifting through open sources like social-media feeds.

The directive says data about Canadians, whether collected intentionally or not, may be kept and used to support authorized defence intelligence operations.

The Canadian Press recently obtained a copy of the eight-page, August 2018 directive, ”Guidance on the Collection of Canadian Citizen Information,” through the Access to Information Act.

READ ALSO: CSIS collected info on peaceful groups, but only in pursuit of threats, says watchdog

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Local musician and model hopes to be Maxim Magazine’s next covergirl

Just Posted

Local musician and model hopes to be Maxim Magazine’s next covergirl

She has won four rounds already and is currently in the semi-finals

Salmon Arm scout group receives $1,000 donation from Walmart

The money will go towards buying new tents for the campers

Salmon Arm teen takes enthusiastic action on climate change

Mirella Project inspires others to create a town, then world, with a sustainable future

Hot summer of concerts in store for Salmon Arm

Live music abounds with Wednesday on the Wharf, Downtown Live, Roots and Blues

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Saturday rain, Sunday sun

Environment Canada forecasts rain and possible storms to start the weekend

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Canada’s military spies can collect, share info on Canadians, directive says

Data may be kept and used to support authorized defence intelligence operations

B.C. mom starts support group to amplify voices of families facing daycare shortage

Amanda Burnett, founder of Waitlisted Project BC, shares parents’ stories about childcare struggles

Victoria councillor’s motion to bill military for community events ‘shameful’

Canadian Taxpayers Federation director argues events honouring military are worth the money

Ottawa announces $13 million for Canada’s coastal habitats on World Oceans Day

Federal government says the money to fund 24 projects under the Coastal Restoration Fund

Needle and knife allegedly found during elementary school field trip

Parents outraged after finding out grade 3 students were allegedly instructed to pick up garbage near Vernon beach without their permission

Down under: Aussie football comes to the Okanagan

Vernon and Penticton teams joined forces at the Kelowna Cup

Greater share of recent immigrants landing jobs even as Canada welcomes more

After economic slowdown last winter the unemployment rate has hovered near 40-year lows

Domesticated pigeon at Okanagan SPCA looking for new home

Plenty of interest has been shown for Audubon the friendly pigeon

Most Read