Allison Jakeway does testing at the RBC Training Ground National Final. (James Park/Special to The News)

Allison Jakeway does testing at the RBC Training Ground National Final. (James Park/Special to The News)

Canada’s next Olympian may be hiding in the Okanagan and RBC is determined to find them

RBC Training Ground comes to Kelowna on Jan. 28

Canada’s next Olympic athlete could be living in the Okanagan, and RBC Training Ground is on a mission to find them.

On Jan. 28, athletes ages 14 to 25 will be lacing up at UBCO in Kelowna for the RBC Qualifying round.

Registration is still open for the testing if you, or someone you know, has the potential to be an Olympic athlete.

Athletes are tested on speed, strength, power and endurance.

The top 100 athletes from across Canada will be asked to compete in the finals.

The Training Ground is used to recruit promising athletes to 12 National Sport Organizations.

  • Boxing Canada
  • Canoe Kayak Canada
  • Climbing Canada
  • Cycling Canada
  • Freestyle Canada
  • Luge Canada
  • Rowing Canada
  • Rugby Canada
  • Speed Skating Canada
  • Triathlon Canada
  • Volleyball Canada
  • Wrestling Canada

The event is free and open to anyone who is willing to sweat a little on their journey to becoming an Olympian. If you can’t make the Kelowna event, qualifiers will also be held in Victoria on Feb. 11 and Vancouver on April 16. A full schedule of the Canada-wide search and more information is available at rbctrainingground.ca.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaOlympicswinter olympics

Previous story
’There’s good housing and bad’: B.C.’s fast-tracked permitting plan draws environmentalist’s concern

Just Posted

Salmon Arm council considers concerns on Jan. 9, 2023 about e-bikes on Foreshore Trail. (File photo)
Concerns raised about speeding e-bikes on Salmon Arm’s Foreshore Trail

Examples of past volunteer painted banners that have hung in the District of Sicamous on lamp posts. Council discussed how many branded banners versus hand-painted ones will be on display this year at the Jan. 11 2023 meeting. (District of Sicamous photo)
Request to display more hand-painted banners in Sicamous at odds with district marketing

Sicamous Curling Club is hosting a rock/popstar funspiel Jan. 27 and 28, with costumes, a dinner and cash prizes. (Sicamous Curling Club/ Facebook)
Sicamous Curling Club hosts rock star bonspiel

View from Bastion Mountain shows Salmon Arm and area. (File photo)
Shuswap: BC Assessment notices prompt CSRD explanation of correlation with property taxes