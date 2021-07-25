Canadian Armed Forces helping Thomas Creek fire

Canadian Armed Forces being deployed to help fight the Thomas Creek fire. (Canadian Armed Forces photo)

The Thomas Creek fire has reached nearly 7,000 hectares but is being helped by the Canadian Armed Forces now.

There are 90 Canadian Armed Forces personnel who arrived for briefing and orientation. They are assigned to this fire and should be working on the fire line by Monday.

According to BC Wildfire, crews have now secured the 201 road up to the 13 kilometre mark by assessing and removing danger trees that were in striking distance of the road. This ensures safe access for crews and equipment. Crews will gradually widen the safe areas along the road over the coming days.

Temperatures will be warmer in the coming days which may result in increased fire activity. The forecasted high pressure system has moved to the north, which is likely to cause a change in weather patterns. As a result, stronger winds may occur. This could challenge guard lines and crews.

An area restriction order for the Thomas Creek fire is still in effect but no longer impacts Skaha Bluffs park.

The popular climbing spot was closed on Thursday but opened back up on Saturday.

The fire has spread to the Christie Mountain fire area. Although flames have extended into the area of 2020’s Christie Mountain fire, BC Wildfire said this may result in decreased fire behaviour in that area due to a lack of available fuel.

The most active part of the fire is on the north flank in a sector containing heavier timber.

The Allendale Lake resort alert remains in effect.

