Canadian Armed Forces regiment celebrates 107th birthday fighting Thomas Creek fire

The Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry celebrated the regiment’s 107th birthday fighting the Thomas Creek fire on Aug. 10. (BC Wildfire) The Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry celebrated the regiment’s 107th birthday fighting the Thomas Creek fire on Aug. 10. (BC Wildfire) The Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry celebrated the regiment’s 107th birthday fighting the Thomas Creek fire on Aug. 10. (BC Wildfire)

Members of the 1st Battalion of the Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry celebrated the regiment’s 107th birthday fighting the Thomas Creek wildfire on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

“We would like to thank them for celebrating this day by being an integral part of the suppression effort on this fire. Their service and dedication is truly appreciated,” said Mike McCully, BC Wildfire information officer for the Okanagan Complex Fires.

Stationed out of Edmonton, the Bravo Company came to help with the Nk’Mip and Thomas Creek wildfires last month.

Today, Aug. 11 marks one month since the Thomas Creek wildfire started.

On Sunday, July 11, social media lit up with pictures of a huge cloud of smoke billowing above the town of OK Falls.

Now, the fire, which has spread northeast of OK Falls, has grown again in size to 11,755 hectares as of Aug. 9.

On Tuesday, BC Wildfire added that the recent increase in Canadian Armed Forces personnel is providing a greater overall compliment of valuable ground crews to support the efforts of aircraft and equipment.

BC Wildfire is expecting increase fire activity on all Okanagan fires as the temperatures are expected to soar to 35 C around the region.

The Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry celebrated the regiment’s 107th birthday fighting the Thomas Creek fire on Aug. 10. (BC Wildfire)

READ MORE: Thomas Creek fire burning for one month

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.